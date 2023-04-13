SUSBIO: A Revolutionary Sewage Treatment Company Paves the Way for a Greener Future

New Delhi (India), April 7:Water scarcity is a growing concern in India, and the traditional sewage treatment methods are often inefficient and unsustainable. The lack of effective wastewater treatment solutions is leading to the pollution of water bodies, affecting both human health and the environment.

SUSBIO provides innovative and sustainable solutions for sewage and wastewater treatment using cutting-edge technologies like the Sequential Batch Reactor (SBR) and prefabricated Johkasou STP systems. These systems are highly efficient and can recycle up to 98% of the treated water, saving millions of litres of water every day. SUSBIO's services are available round the clock, ensuring reliable and efficient sewage treatment for hotels, institutions, municipalities, and industries. By providing eco-friendly and reliable solutions, SUSBIO is helping to promote responsible waste management practices and contributing to a greener and more sustainable future.

Sustainable Biosolutions Pvt Ltd (SUSBIO), a leading Sewage Treatment and Wastewater treatment recycling company, has completed 76+ projects to date, with a 99% positive feedback rating from satisfied clients. The company specializes in the complete treatment and 100% recycling of sewage, using cutting-edge technologies like the Sequential Batch Reactor (SBR) and prefabricated Johkasou STP systems.

The company has saved 4160 lakh litres of wastewater by treatment, recycling and reuse, with 98% of the treated water being reusable. Akshat Tyagi & Raghavendra Suryavanshi have won numerous awards for their innovative technology, including the TiEHubli Big Idea business plan competition and finalists of the DBT-BIRAC-Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation – Grand Challenges India Initiative.

Founded in 2013 by Akshat Tyagi and Raghavendra Suryavanshi during their postgraduate studies at BITS Pilani, SUSBIO's mission is to give back to nature by promoting sustainable waste management practices. The company's flagship product, SUSBIO- SBR, has proved to be an effective and efficient solution for high-COD and high-BOD sewage treatment. It works by utilizing naturally occurring aerobic microorganisms to eliminate organic pollutants in wastewater.

In addition to the SBR system, SUSBIO also provides prefabricated Johkasou STP systems, which are widely used in Japan and other countries. These decentralized sewage treatment systems are made of fibre-reinforced plastic modules and are fully automatic, silent, and consume 85-90% less electricity than traditional systems. The Johkasou system successfully treats sewage using a combination of biological and physical treatment processes, resulting in a complete reduction of organic matter.

With a successful track record and a commitment to sustainability, SUSBIO has expanded its operations to cater to clients across India, including Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Delhi-NCR. The company is capable of serving the entire country and even exporting overseas.

SUSBIO's innovative approach to waste management has helped save a staggering 4.3 million litres of water per day, making a significant impact on the environment. By providing 24x7 services to clients for round-the-year STP uptime, SUSBIO ensures that its clients' sewage treatment needs are met with reliability and efficiency. The company has provided services to numerous hotels, apartments, institutions, shopping malls, hospitals, industries, municipalities, and schools. It has also made its mark in the government sector by undertaking projects for Indian Railways, Indian Navy, and government universities.

As water scarcity becomes an increasingly pressing concern in India, the need for sustainable and efficient wastewater treatment solutions has never been greater. SUSBIO's innovative technologies and commitment to sustainability have helped set the standard for responsible waste management practices in India and beyond. By continuing to provide reliable and eco-friendly solutions, SUSBIO is helping to ensure a greener and more sustainable future for all.

For eco-friendly, sustainable waste management solutions, visit www.susbio.in, the website of Sustainable Biosolutions Pvt Ltd (SUSBIO).

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.