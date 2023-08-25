Svitch Bike Unveils ‘Rang De Svitch - Colours of India’ Campaign Celebrating the Vibrant Diversity of India

Ahmedabad, 25/08/2023 – Svitch Bike, a leading premium foldable electric bicycle brand in India, after a huge success of RFF (Ride for Freedom) independence campaign, proudly announces its upcoming campaign, "Rang De Svitch - Colours of India." The campaign aims to embrace and celebrate the rich tapestry of traditions, cultures, and colours that define each of India's 28 states and 8 Union Territories (UTs).

Diversity has always been at the core of India's identity, with each state and UT boasting its unique cultural heritage, colours palette, and traditions. "Rang De Svitch - Colours of India" underscores Svitch Bike's commitment to embodying the essence of India in its products and initiatives. By showcasing the remarkable diversity of the nation, the campaign reinforces Svitch Bike's deep-rooted connection to Indian heritage.

The uniqueness of the campaign is the creation of 36 meticulously hand-painted bicycles, each representing the distinctive culture, tradition, and colours of a specific state or UT. An even unique aspect of this campaign is that only one hand-painted bicycle will be crafted to symbolize the essence of each state or UT. This limited availability enhances the exclusivity of the campaign, making these bicycles highly coveted pieces of functional art; 1 state / UT = 1 bicycle.

The "Rang De Svitch - Colours of India" campaign operates on a first-come, first-served basis, allowing enthusiasts and collectors to own a piece of Indian culture that is not only visually stunning but also environmentally conscious. Svitch Bike's foldable electric bicycles combine cutting-edge technology with sustainable mobility solutions, aligning perfectly with the modern lifestyle needs of Indian consumers.

“Through this campaign we are bowing down an ancient art and heritage of India.” said Mr. Raj Patel, Founder at Svitch Bike.

"We are thrilled to introduce the 'Rang De Svitch - Colours of India' campaign to celebrate the magnificent diversity that defines our nation," said Mr. Chintan Khatri, CEO at Svitch Bike.

The campaign launch was scheduled for 23rd August 2023. With only one bicycle per state or UT, enthusiasts are encouraged to stay tuned and act quickly to secure their own unique piece of Indian heritage.

For more information about the "Rang De Svitch - Colours of India" campaign and Svitch Bike's range of foldable electric bicycles, please visit https://www.instagram.com/svitch.bike

About Svitch Bike:

Svitch Bike is a prominent brand in the premium foldable electric bicycle market in India. Known for its innovative designs and commitment to sustainability, Svitch Bike offers a range of electric bicycles that seamlessly blend style and functionality.

Website: https://www.svitch.bike/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.