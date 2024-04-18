 S-VYASA University Sets New Benchmarks in Education with Innovative Initiatives - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

S-VYASA University Sets New Benchmarks in Education with Innovative Initiatives

brand stories
Published on Apr 18, 2024 07:41 PM IST

S-VYASA University offers students an unparalleled learning environment, seamlessly blending academic excellence with real-world industry experience

S-VYASA University
S-VYASA University
ByHT Brand Studio

S-VYASA University, nestled within the picturesque Sattva Global Village IT Park, proudly announces its pioneering role in revolutionizing higher education in India. As the first university in the nation to establish its campus within an IT park, S-VYASA University offers students an unparalleled learning environment, seamlessly blending academic excellence with real-world industry experience.

Emphasizing holistic well-being, S-VYASA integrates the ancient wisdom of Yoga into all academic programs, led by it's esteemed Chancellor, Padmashree Dr. HR Nagendra, renowned globally as the Yoga Guru and the driving force behind the International Day of Yoga.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

In a significant milestone, S-VYASA is set to host the upcoming Yoga Day celebration at Sattva Global City, expecting a turnout of 50,000 participants. This event aims not only to promote the practice of Yoga among the techie community but also to bridge the gap between the IT sector and holistic wellness.

The formal launch of academic programs is expected later this month and will make a mark as momentous occasion, with 44 undergraduate and postgraduate programs tailored to meet industry needs. Notably, S-VYASA’s curriculum incorporates emergent technologies, ensuring that graduates are well-equipped for the demands of Industry 4.0.

S-VYASA stands apart with its global certifications from prestigious institutions like HETIK, Google, and more, setting a benchmark for excellence in education. Strengthening our academic prowess, we have forged partnerships with esteemed institutions like IITs and IIMs.

Recognized by the UGC as a Category 1 university with a stellar NAAC grading of A+, S-VYASA University remains committed to upholding the highest standards of academic excellence. Our faculty hails from esteemed institutions like IITs, IIMs, and NITs, ensuring a world-class learning experience.

Moreover, our strategic industry partnerships with global giants such as Accenture, Honeywell, Amazon, Google, TCS ion, and Microsoft provide invaluable opportunities for hands-on learning and assured placements

In the realm of engineering, S-VYASA offers specialized programs focused on emerging technologies, empowering students with cutting-edge skills to thrive in the digital age. Complementing academic rigor, our state-of-the-art sports facilities promote holistic student development.

SVYASA University continues to lead the way in redefining education, nurturing future leaders equipped to tackle the challenges of tomorrow while embodying the timeless principles of holistic well-being.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On