Swami Keshvanand Institute of Technology, Management, and Gramothan (SKIT), inspired by the preachings of Swami Keshvanand, was established in the year 2000 by the Technocrats and Managers Society for Advanced Learning, in the Pink City, Jaipur, Rajasthan. SKIT is recognised as one of the premier institutes imparting academic excellence in the country. Located in the Pink City, SKIT embraces the importance of preserving the cultural legacy as well as adopting the modern dynamics of technology to convert its pupils into generous personalities, profoundly rooted in the value system of our culture. The Institute is approved by AICTE, New Delhi, and affiliated with Rajasthan Technical University, Kota for offering Postgraduate and Graduate Courses in Engineering and Management. The engineering programs of the institute have been accredited by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA). SKIT is the only affiliated technical institute in Rajasthan that is accredited with an A++ grade by NAAC with a score of 3.67 out of 4.

For its consistent effort toward perfection and innovation, SKIT has bagged the first rank among all the RTU-affiliated institutes. The rank announced by RTU, Kota has been bestowed to SKIT for maintaining an excellent quality framework.

SKIT with its visionary beginnings as an engineering college, has developed into a digitally advanced campus where students are taught relevant skills and knowledge which become the foundation of their understanding of the world that surrounds them. SKIT envisages fashioning scholars who would think critically and logically to solve the problems of the milieu. Apart from teaching fundamentals of technical skills, students are also taught about the importance of utilizing these concepts to deal with real-world issues. As a multidisciplinary Institute, its curriculum prepares its graduates to be problem solvers,leaders, and innovators. At SKIT, students are taught to believe that nothing is beyond reach and that it should be our endeavor to be the best we can be on all fronts.

With a talented and committed team of professionals and academicians and a well-equipped infrastructure, the green SKIT campus offers an ideal backdrop for instilling fresh students with the latest technological and communication skills to convert their ideas into functional realities. Here, we carve the fresh raw students into magnificent and competent professionals in their desired areas. Our focus on values and principles makes our students confident to march onwards with zeal towards their goals - of being placed in reputed organizations, and becoming entrepreneurs or industrialists serving the society and nation at large.

A good number of a multinational software and other companies, namely Infosys, TCS, Wipro, Cognizant, Adani, Asahi Glass, Pinnacle, Polycab, Sophos, Juspay, etc recruited a good number of students from SKIT every year. More than 875 offers have already been rolled out to the students of the 2023 batch, while the placements are still going on. The maximum salary package for the 2023 batch is 47 LPA.

Indeed, things are never over forever and SKIT too is a part of this continuum. Although we have come a long way, we still have miles to go before we sleep. SKIT has carved its position as a premier institute of technical education across the nation, and our efforts have been acknowledged by both parents and students, this recognition refuels our determination to strive for the better. Starting with raw students and changing them into exceptional technocrats has been a definition of SKIT. The motto of the institute is ‘Asato Ma Sadgamaya’ which means guide us from the darkness of ignorance to the light of knowledge, has characterized our every endeavor, and will continue to do the same in the future.

