SWAMIH Investment Fund I to back fPremier –A Home & Soul Project

New Delhi / Noida, September 27, 2022: Home&Soul (a subsidiary and construction arm of Investors Clinic) received company fund infusion from the Government of India under the SWAMIH Investment Fund I from SBICAP Ventures for its project – fPremiere on the Yamuna Expressway.

The said Fund has been formed to back construction of brownfield, RERA registered residential developments which are net worth positive. fPremiere by H & S is one of the few projects hand-picked by the Fund to qualify for financial backing.

fPremiere from Home & Soul is a residential hub overlooking the F1 motor racing track on Yamuna Expressway. The project features the signature 'Diamond' right at the entrance, alluring double-height lobbies, designer elevators, an exclusive sky lounge, and a fully loaded clubhouse with a grand swimming pool.

Sakshee Katiyal, CEO, Home&Soul said, “As a developer, we are really grateful to the Government of India that something revolutionary and encouraging like this scheme has been announced for the deserving real-estate industry. We have our firm commitment to our buyers, and with this infusion through SBICAP ventures, we will be able to deliver on our promises. SWAMIH investment fund has been a boon to lots of quality developers and in the recent trying times, giving confidence to the industry.”

Home & Soul has five projects under its belt at present- both commercial and residential. The company has already delivered value to more than 600 proud homeowners. Most of the company-developed projects are in the prestigious NCR belt.

About Home & Soul:

Home & Soul, a real estate development organization boasts of a top-notch team of professionals that has come together to create 'A world of progressive blue'. Home & Soul is passionate towards the creation of aspirational yet functional homes; contemporary yet soulful homes. The company is engaged in managing and developing residential and commercial landmarks such as the fPremiere, Boulevard Walk, Page 3, and Beetle Lap. The emphasis on world-class architecture showcases a modern lifestyle that is driven by client expectations and the intent of realizing their dreams.

