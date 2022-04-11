Swapnil Pandey talks about how Brands and Influencers Can Remain Compliant

Trust between the brand and the influencer, as well as trust between the influencer and their audience, is critical to the success of influencer marketing. However, as influencer marketing has come to dominate the online marketing landscape, it has drawn more regulatory attention. As a result, a slew of high-profile influencers has been revealed as failing to meet the requirements set by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), which enforces the CAP Code, and the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which monitors consumer protection legislation. Both brands and influencers will want to prevent the reputational harm that may occur.

Because of changing consumer behaviors such as the increased use of e-commerce websites, social media, and mobile purchasing, influencer marketing has established itself as a critical approach for driving business success. E-commerce has grown in recent years and months, giving online businesses a great opportunity to leverage social media producers as key partners in their marketing strategies. People are becoming increasingly enamored with influencers' Instagram accounts as they continue to fill their feeds with excellent and informative content, instantly transforming them into celebrities thanks to their ever-growing following. Swapnil Pandey is one of those renowned Instagram personalities whose content is taking over the internet in this regard.

What can influencers do to ensure that they follow the rules?

Transparent labeling can help influencers stay compliant by providing clear and open disclosure. 'Advertisement Feature,' 'Ad', 'Advert', 'Advertising,' or 'Ad Feature' are all good labels to use. These labels should be prominently displayed in the mail, visible even if the consumer does not choose these more' options. According to recent judgments, imprecise or vague labeling like 'Supported by,' 'Gifted,' or 'Thanks to @[brand]' is inappropriate. Using abbreviated labels like 'aff' or spa is likewise a bad idea.

Influencers should also be wary of assuming that their audience is aware of an existing business or commercial arrangement based on their 'bio' or past articles. To be truthful with customers, you must disclose commercial relationships in each post such that the nature of the relationship may be understood without having to look at other content. This applies to both IGTVs and Reels, as well as posts in the mainstream. Influencers should be conscious of the responsibility of care they owe to their audience, given their level of influence. Those who market to younger audiences should be very careful to only market relevant products and services.

What are the things that brands should be doing?

Brands are concerned with the problem of shared accountability. Regulators have targeted brands, holding them jointly accountable for poor marketing disclosure of their products, as shown in the cases of Charlotte Tilbury and Primark, to mention a few. As a result, brands should actively seek out opportunities to support ethical practices. Brands have a vested interest in maintaining their image and assisting influencers in adhering to the disclosure rules. Providing industry-specific information is an excellent method to ensure that acceptable requirements are met. This is especially crucial for firms that operate in fields where advertising is strictly regulated, such as the alcohol and gambling industries.

Naturally, marketers will want to add stipulations in their influencer agreements mandating influencers to follow all applicable laws. While this may provide some limited remedies against the influencer in the event of a breach, it does not provide much more in practice and does not prevent the reputational damage that can result. As a result, in addition to those contractual safeguards, corporations should consider including clear, user-friendly, and personalized information in the agreement to encourage compliance and assist influencers in doing so.

With the Department of Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport starting consultation to reform the regulatory framework for online advertising, the focus on this area is set to increase. Brands and influencers will need to collaborate to ensure that they are prepared to traverse the dos and don'ts of influencer marketing and can establish a bulletproof marketing plan that maintains and promotes consumer confidence.

