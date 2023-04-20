Swar Dharohar Foundation NGO–Providing Space to underprivileged artists

Swar Dharohar foundation's cornerstone was laid by a revolutionary bunch of artists in 2005, by Mr Ghulam Mohammed Khan President Swar Dharohar Foundation with an aim of creating a safe space, a Global platform for young budding artists while at the same time popularizing Indian Art, Music and its Heritage in its most unrefined form Globally.

The foundation's idiosyncratic ideology sets it apart, with immense knowledge and respect for Indian culture, its trust in the raw, unexplored talent the masses has to offer, it aims to act as a catalyst, by revolutionizing the "Art" of exhibitory mastery.

In Further Discussion with Mr G.M Khan he said Swar Dharohar NGO won't be just a platform but also a voice to the artists unheard and sometimes unseen this NGO giving widely opportunities to grow young artist across the nation.

NGO's long term goal is to create "Swar Dharohar Guru Bhoomi " in the future, a place that will act as a hub for learning different forms of art under one roof, where “Guru Shishya Parampara" will find its renewal his dream is to start a school where multi languages artist can share one stage and can perform in different regional languages.

Swar Dharohar Festivala Music, Art & Literature Festival is organized by Swar Dharohar Foundation NGO to showcase the iconic art and culture of India and in particular, the rich literary Art & Heritage of Indian States so as to promote Tourism and unity with diversity of India.

The Nooran Sisters

This NGO is helping artist in all form of music -Music (Sufi/Classical/Sufi Band/Sufi Rock) Poetry with different language flavor also this NGO is promoting Indian Music, Art & Literature through this festival.

Multiple cultural/ engaging activities throughout the day during festival to grab and entertain the audience and to preserve and propagate the heritage of Indian music, art and literature.

Mr Khan Said we are organizing the programs of music, art and literature from time so that the positive message of peace and brotherhood can be conveyed to the masses through the art of virtuous artists and young artists by providing a platform, the art of youth can also be encouraged in front of the audience.

Swar Dharohar NGO is very keen to help, educate and train underprivilege artists to perform on the bigger stage across the Globe we want to showcase our Indian culture globally thorough our Indian Cultural Programme & Art.

He added we have done a very good cultural Programme on India Gate on 3rd and 4th Dec 2022 which was highly appreciated by the audience we have seen approx. 5000 crowds enjoying the music on the eve of Dec 3rd and 4th and we got performance from some very good talented Artists like Nooran Sisters, Salman Zaman Sufi Band, Hamsar Hayat Brothers , Padam Shri. Gulfam Ahmad, Marina Ahmad from Bangladesh, Swaraag Band, Khan Saab, Raees Anees sabri and 40 more Artist performed on the stage 1 and Stage 2 of India Gate.

He also added in further discussion about his next event planned he said we are again doing cultural event on India gate on 29th & 30th April 2023 where you will be able to see many artists performing on the stage this will be a bilingual stage performance, Bollywood Singer ALTAMASH FARIDI, Padam Shri. GULFAM AHMAD, DEEPAK PANDIT, SHAHID ANJUM, FARHAN WASTI, CHANDINI PANDEY, MUNAWWAR RANA and many more will be performing on india Gate I am inviting every one to come and be a part of our cultural programme and enjoy evening of Rock band & Poetry.

