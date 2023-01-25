Swastik Holiday Launches Amarnath Yatra Package by Helicopter for 4 Days

You can book the cheapest travel arrangement with Swastik Holiday for the Amarnath Yatra by helicopter. Every year, thousands of pilgrims make the difficult journey to a small cave in the Himalayas. The area is regarded as holy because a Swayambhu (self-manifested) Shivling manifests there every year.

Lord Shiva is one of the most revered gods in Hindu mythology and is thought to be the remover of evil forces. Due of the significance of the Amarnath Yatra venue to the Hindu religion, every Hindu has the dream of participating in one. The Amarnath shrine is located in the Himalayas, making it inaccessible to people for the most of the year. Snow usually covers the cave entrance.

Many pilgrims find it difficult to negotiate the difficult terrain and weather. They end up finding our Amarnath Yatra helicopter package to be a blessing. Helicopter transport arrangements are made for the Amarnath Yatra, simplifying the yatra. Additionally, we provide warm hotels, effective transportation, delectable meals, and sightseeing while you're on vacation.

How To Book The Helicopter Tickets: -

You can reserve a helicopter in advance on the Amarnath yatra shrine board's official website.

Shri Amarnath Yatra will be open from July 1 through August 30, according to the Amarnath Yatra Shrine Board.

You can email us and visit the official website of the Amarnath Yatra Shrine Board for more information.

Required Important Documents: -

Passengers who have reserved a helicopter for the Amarnath Yatra must present picture identification at check-in, such as an aadhar card, voter card, or pan card, a passport, and a health certificate or yatra registration.

Bags Weight Limit: -

Only 5 kilograms of handbags are allowed per person on the Amarnath yatra.

Booking An Helicopter For The Amarnath Yatra From Baltal To Panchtarni:

The greatest distance from the Panchtarni helipad to the Amarnath yatra Cave is 6 km, and the maximum passenger timing is 5 to 6 hours each day for the return trip to the Panchtarni helipad. People who want to visit Panchtarni, which is at a very high altitude, are strongly advised against trekking instead of using the neighboring helipad's houses and palki rentals. Yatri are not permitted to leave the Panchtarni after 3:00 PM due to safety concerns.

Darshan after same-day return customers are required to report to the Panchtarni helipad by 3:00 pm and check the return helicopter ticket holders flying services on a first-come, first-served basis.

After 3:00 PM, there is no opportunity to get the helicopter to Panchtarni on the same day as the return trip since the backlog of yatr is starts to grow up.

Amarnath Yatra Helicopter Flying Safety Guidelines: -

When leaving the helicopter, carry your personal goods and secure any loose objects, such as a dupatta or hat.

The helicopter requires seatbelt use. Ground staff will open the helicopter's doors; do not open them yourself. No drugs or alcohol are allowed to be consumed during the yatra, and no one is allowed to enter the helicopter.

Only use the aircraft in emergency situations and do not cross any red lines. Please notify ground crew of any emergencies or unpleasant circumstances. You can adhere to the ground staff's directions on the helipad.

Please turn off your phone when on the yatra. According to government regulations, taking photos at the helipad is not permitted. Prohibited objects include anything that burns, knives, matches, lighters, liquid food, such as fruit, etc.

Do & Don'ts Amarnath Yatra Helicopter Ride: -

Do: -

For at least a month, walk 5 km every day in the morning and the evening to increase your body's oxygenation. A brief breakfast to give you time to breathe.

Sarees are inappropriate for the yatra; instead, you should wear salwar kameez, a pant suit, and a T-shirt. Women who are six weeks pregnant are also not permitted to go on the yatra.

Everything is food and clothing that can be packed in a waterproof bag. Cold cream, foundation, and sunscreen for your face's protection. Keep a copy of your original identification card on you just in case.

Don’ts: -

Kindly avoid stopping anywhere that has a warning sign posted. Do not anticipate being out of breath.

Please disregard any nausea, headache, or vomiting. Please wear hiking boots with laces and avoid wearing slippers.

Please refrain from attempting any short cuts. Please avoid hiking alone. any number of people gathered together.

FAQs for Amarnath Yatra by Helicopter From Baltal

How far away is the helipad from Amarnath Cave?

The distance between the Panjtarni helipad and Amarnath Cave is 6 kilometers.

Where can I reserve a helicopter ride for the Amarnath Yatra?

With Swastik Holiday, you can reserve a helicopter ride during the Amarnath Yatra. We at Swastik Holiday provide a variety of the Amarnath Yatratour packages by helicopter.

How much does a helicopter-based Amarnath Yatra cost per person overall?

The Jammu and Kashmir government has set the approximate INR 56,00 cost of a helicopter ticket for the Amarnath Yatra. For a total of INR 18,700, you may also reserve an Amarnath Yatra helicopter package with a ticket.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.