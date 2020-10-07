Sweeping up awards in four main categories puts Airtel on top in OpenSignal’s September 2020 Report

brand-stories

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 19:15 IST

The use of the internet has grown by leaps and bounds in India over the last few years, and the lockdown has only further fueled its popularity, especially in terms of online shopping and gaming.

This surge in the number of people using the internet on their smartphones is powered by top of the line mobile networks. However, to assess the real quality of connectivity provided by operators, OpenSignal (an independent global standard for analyzing consumer mobile experience) conducts periodic studies of top network operators across the world, including those in India.

Mobile networks are marked on parameters which affect everyday consumer experiences, ranging from quality of video streaming and network coverage to download speed, voice app experience, availability of 4G, and upload speed experience. In its latest report, OpenSignal analysed mobile user experience on major telecom operators in India, and here’s what they were able to tell about Airtel’s network.

Mobile gaming experience

Airtel managed to beat out its competitors with a score of 55.6 out of 100, proving that its users have the smoothest experience while playing online games. ( OpenSignal )

In its debut Games Experience category, OpenSignal measured real-time experience of mobile gamers playing multiplayer games across different networks. It tested various parameters like latency, jitter, and packet loss on popular games like Fortnite, Pro Evolution Soccer and Arena of Valor to arrive at the results. Airtel managed to beat out its competitors with a score of 55.6 out of 100, proving that its users have the smoothest experience while playing online games.

The Games Experience category was just one of the four categories in which that Airtel took the top spot, out of a total seven categories. The network provider also nabbed awards for Video Experience, Voice App Experience, and Download Speed Experience.

Seamless voice calls

Airtel bagged the top position in the Voice App Experience category with a score of 75.5 out of 100 and a lead of 1.1 (1.4%) over the operator in second place ( OpenSignal )

In times of social distancing, mobile voice apps such as WhatsApp, Skype, and Facebook Messenger have kept us connected with family and friends over video calls. And Airtel bagged the top position in the Voice App Experience category with a score of 75.5 out of 100 and a lead of 1.1 (1.4%) over the operator in second place. It proved that in a time when keeping communication lines open, the telecom operator managed to meet the need for quality calls.

Best download speeds and video experience

Airtel continued to retain the top position in the Download Speed Experience for the sixth time in a row with a score of 10.4 Mbps. ( OpenSignal )

Airtel continued to retain the top position in the Download Speed Experience for the sixth time in a row with a score of 10.4 Mbps. Even though its lead shrunk by 0.3 Mbps in this report from the previous one, it still managed a win by a margin of 0.3 Mbps (3.5%) over its competitor in second place.

Another category in which Airtel came out on top - for the fourth consecutive time - was the best Video Experience. ( OpenSignal )

Another category in which Airtel came out on top - for the fourth consecutive time - was the best Video Experience. It was the only Indian operator to fall in the Good (55-65) category. At the regional level, Airtel users experienced a Good Video Experience in 31 cities and a superior – Very Good - Video Experience in 7 cities. This indicated that Airtel users generally experience faster loading times and little to no lag while streaming videos online.

These findings from the September report of ©2020 OpenSignal, Limited are proof that Airtel is the go-to network provider in India if you want a seamless internet connection for your browsing and gaming needs.