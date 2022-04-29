Switzerland: A family vacation of your dreams

“Wherever you go becomes a part of you somehow” — these words by prolific author Anita Desai ring true in every way. Although the destination is important, it is also the company that truly matters. No wonder, our families turn out to be our best travel companions. It’s the best feeling to explore uncharted terrains, unwind together, and have a whale of a time. But is there any destination that serves as the ideal family vacation spot? Oh yes, Switzerland ticks all the right boxes.

The sheer diversity in its landscape is sure to impress many travelers. From spectacular snow-capped peaks and glistening lakes to charming old towns and world-class travel infrastructure; Switzerland has it all.

With the world opening up its doors to travelers, Switzerland has also taken a step ahead and lifted all Covid-related travel restrictions starting May 2, 222. The good news is that you can finally set out with your family for the ‘Swiss vacation of your dreams’, especially with direct flights operating between Switzerland and India by Swiss International Airlines.

A destination for all

Switzerland is nothing short of a picture postcard with its mighty mountains, deep gorges, lush green meadows, mysterious woods, gushing waterfalls, and crystal-clear lakes. These stunning backdrops are sure to enchant travelers across age groups, making it the perfect family destination that caters to everyone’s needs.

Let’s take a look at some popular travel destinations in Switzerland that should be on your bucket list:

- Zurich: Switzerland’s largest city serves as the perfect base for a family holiday, with its easy access to the most popular tourist spots in the country. Zurich has some stunning attractions that you would not want to miss out on for anything in the world!

Make a note of these highlights in Zurich:

1. Zurich zoo: The sprawling zoo houses as many as 4,000 animals and 380 different species. Spend a day here and be awestruck at their antics, as they frolic in their natural habitats here. The Masoala RainForest, Lewa Savannah, and Kaeng Krachan Elephant world are just a few examples.

2. <strong>Lindt Home of Chocolate</strong>: Who doesn’t get excited at the very mention of chocolate? Let’s just say most of us! One of the world’s premier chocolate brands, Lindt, has a nine-meter-high chocolate fountain here, which is a delight in every way! There’s also a multimedia museum, a café, and the biggest chocolate shop in the world. You could also participate in chocolate-making courses, if you please!

Lindt Home of Chocolate

3. FIFA World Football Museum: If you are a soccer fan, there’s no way you can leave without a visit to this Museum. It is home to the FIFA World Cup Trophy, apart from over 1,000 exhibition pieces.

- Interlaken: This destination is a treat for adventure enthusiasts, so make sure it features in your family’s itinerary!

A panoramic shot of a train in Interlaken

Make a note of these highlights in Interlaken:

1. <strong>Funky Chocolate Club</strong>: When in Switzerland, you will be OD-ing on chocolate, but does it really matter? Put on your aprons and chef’s hat and create the chocolate of your dreams (and take it home!) You can participate in daily workshops during your stay in this city.

2. <strong>Jetboat in Interlaken</strong>: Adventure is lurking in every corner of Switzerland, so why not set out on this thrilling jet boat ride in the beautiful lake of Brienz. This super-fast boat ride is packed with sudden stops and 360-degree spins, which is sure to leave you and your family exhilarated.

3. <strong>Jungfraujoch-Top of Europe</strong>: Have you always wanted to witness snow-capped peaks? If yes, this is where you should be, because Jungfraujoch — Top of Europe, the highest train station in Europe, is covered in snow all year round. Hop on to the modern gondola Eiger Express to reach the top even quicker now. The view from the top is sure to leave you speechless! Don’t miss out on the Sphinx viewing building, the Ice Palace, or the plateau for walks in the snow.

Jungfraujoch — Top of Europe is the highest train station in Europe

- Lucerne: A perfect blend of history, culture, and nature, Lucerne is the ideal gateway to central Switzerland. Situated on Lake Lucerne, this lakeside town is a sight to behold with its stunning views of the Rigi, Pilatus, and Stanserhorn mountains.

Make a note of these highlights in Lucerne:

1. Mount Pilatus: Take a trip to the unique mountainscape of Lucerne's home mountain, Mount Pilatus, which is set in the world’s steepest cogwheel railway. The summit of Mount Pilatus at 2132 metres offers a stunning panoramic view of Lucerne.

2. Excursion to Mt Titlis: Mount Titlis, located at an elevation of 3,238 metres above sea level, is one of Switzerland’s most coveted tourist spots. The impressive peak can be accessed by the Titlis Rotair — the world’s first rotating cable car. Visitors can expect to be treated to 360-degree sweeping views of the grandeur of Titlis via an interconnected gondola system that connects the village of Engelberg with Mount Titlis via three cable cars.

3. <strong>Swiss Transport Museum</strong>: Step into this treasure trove of transport and mobility trivia, which takes a fascinating, interactive look at the development of road, rail, water, air, and space travel. On display are more than 3,000 objects, simulators, multimedia shows, and interactive exhibits. Alongside the museum, other attractions include a state-of-the-art planetarium, The Media World, and The Swiss Chocolate Adventure, making for a perfect family experience.

Swiss Transport Museum

- Lake Geneva Region: The Canton of Vaud in the Lake Geneva Region features beautiful towns such as Lausanne and Montreux Riviera, all steeped in centuries of history and culture.

Make a note of these highlights in the Lake Geneva Region:

1. Montreux Riviera: Start your visit by taking a walk along the flowered promenade, made immortal by the statue of Freddie Mercury.

2. Chillon Castle: Just a few minutes away from Montreux lies the Chillon Castle, standing proudly on a rocky island, since the 12th century. Giving the illusion of floating on the surface of Lake Geneva, this beautiful old-world medieval fortress witnesses over 400,000 guests every year, making it the most visited monument in Switzerland. For centuries, the castle has inspired many famous writers including Jean-Jacques Rousseau, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Charles Dickens, Mark Twain, Ernest Hemingway, and Lord Byron.

3. Glacier 3000: A great addition to your itinerary in Switzerland when looking for some adventure, Glacier 3000 is located in the western part of Switzerland, close to Lake Geneva Region. One of its striking attractions is the Alpine Coaster, which is sure to pump up your adrenaline levels, with its 520° circles, 10 steep curves, 6 waves, and 3 jumps, at a speed of up to 40 kilometres/hour on a one-kilometer stretch.

Suspended at a height of 3,000 metres above sea level, The Peak Walk by Tissot is also one of the highlights of this glacier adventure that offers stunning views of the Alps. Experience the excitement in your veins, as you stand at the Glacier 3000 viewpoint and look across the world’s first suspension bridge that connects two mountain peaks! The impressive visual of grand peaks like the Matterhorn, Mont Blanc, Eiger, Mönch, and Jungfrau greets people who dare to walk across the 107-metre-long bridge. Adventure lovers can opt for multiple activities like climbing, cross country skiing, skiing and snowboarding!

4. Boat cruise: There is no better way to experience the Lake Geneva Region than on a boat that offers you a view of the many villages, as you sip on an exotic drink or relish an authentic meal on the cruise. This boat ride is one of the inclusions on the Swiss Travel Pass.

Later, you could hop on to the cogwheel train to Rochers-de-Naye mountains and soak in the panoramic views of the Alps and beautiful lakes; or simply enjoy the region’s hillsides, castles, and mountains on the lake cruise.

- <strong>Lausanne</strong>: This vibrant city is an urban hotspot and offers easy access to scenic spots across the region. The Olympic Museum, located in Lausanne-Ouchy, overlooks the beautiful Lake Geneva in Switzerland. The Interactive Museum offers an insight into the Olympic movement, with permanent and temporary exhibitions that showcase the origin of the games, the competition, and the athletic spirit, through over 150 screens and 1500 objects.

It is a moment of sheer pride for Indians to spot the hockey stick used by former Indian hockey captain, Dhyan Chand Singh in the 1936 Berlin Games. One can also check out the boxing gloves worn by award-winning boxer, Mary Kom, among other objects belonging to world-renowned athletes.

What is the best way to experience Switzerland?

If you are looking to enjoy Switzerland and its many locales, get your hands on the Swiss Travel Pass and hop on — hop off any public transport across the entire country. The Pass offers some exciting discounts on mountain excursions and you can get entry to almost 400 museums free of cost.

One can also get a hold of the Swiss Family Card. Children in the age group of 6-16 years can travel free of charge on nationwide public transport, when accompanied by at least one parent holding a Swiss Travel system pass or ticket.

A food heaven

Food is also an integral part of Swiss culture and trust us, you will be spoilt for choice in this beautiful land! The kids are always attracted to schnitzels and rosti (similar to hashbrowns), while the alpine macaroni (the swiss version of Mac and Cheese) is sure to make all the cheese lovers go weak in their knees! You also have to try the sumptuous pizzas and pasta, cheesy fondues, and raclettes. End the soul-satisfying meal with a generous helping of gelatos, ice-creams, and a ton of chocolate.

You can also explore a variety of international cuisines like Thai, Japanese, and of course, Indian. And if you are looking for restaurants that serve vegetarian food, Switzerland will surely surprise you with several spaces that offer delectable delicacies. A special mention for Haus Hiltl, the world's oldest vegetarian restaurant in the country that has vegetarian dishes from around the world on its menu.

