Swivel Skyscrapers: Navi Mumbai Is Home to Some of MMR’s Tallest Towers

As cities expand rapidly, the demand for robust infrastructure grows every day. Urban centres are witnessing significant infrastructural development to support their burgeoning populations and economic activities. Key projects such as corporate parks, transportation networks, and utilities underscore the vital role of infrastructure in facilitating growth and ensuring the well-being of residents. With the pace of urbanisation showing no signs of slowing down, investing in better infrastructure becomes not just a necessity but a crucial imperative for cities to thrive in the 21st century.

Navi Mumbai has been in the news frequently with large infra projects like the Trans Harbour Sea link. Kharghar, a flourishing node in Navi Mumbai, is swiftly evolving into a prime destination for investment and development, signalling a bright future. Key infrastructure projects such as the Navi Mumbai Corporate Park, Golf course expansion and Kharghar-Turbe Link Road are driving unprecedented growth in the area.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Iconic Tower in Capital City has themed sky gardens every five floors

The impending International Airport further cements Kharghar's appeal as a coveted location for real estate investment. Noteworthy developments in the social infrastructure landscape, including Central Park, the Centre of Excellence, and ISKON Temple, contribute to Kharghar's allure.

Adhiraj Capital City in Upper Kharghar, recently secured OC for 55-storey towers, marking a significant milestone, and is celebrating 100+ possessions out of 630 units. A resident of the tower expressed their delight, “I’m a proud homeowner in a swivel tower – The tallest tower in Navi Mumbai.” Another resident stated, "Our entire family can't wait to move in. The views from up there are simply breathtaking, and the construction quality is truly top-notch."

The distinctive architecture of the Iconic Tower in Capital City, featuring India's first swivel structure and themed sky gardens every five floors, is garnering attention. A company spokesperson said “The Iconic Tower's design represents a paradigm shift in urban living. With themed sky gardens every five floors, we're fostering a sense of community within the tower. Imagine, a mother on the 55th floor can easily keep an eye on her child playing down on the 50th floor. It is about creating a cohesive living environment enhancing overall well-being and quality of life.”

Nearby, multiple developments can be seen with 35 and 45-storey developments taking over the Kharghar skyline and close vicinity to the Kharghar metro. With robust connectivity, infrastructural enhancements, and forward-thinking investments, Kharghar is poised for transformation, attracting investors seeking long-term opportunities. As Upper Kharghar continues to evolve, it holds the promise of not only being an ideal investment destination but also emerging as a premier residential hub in the foreseeable future.

The recent achievements and developments in Adhiraj Capital City are a testament to the area's growing potential. With residents expressing profound satisfaction and anticipation for their new homes within this architectural marvel, it underscores the allure and desirability of Upper Kharghar as a residential haven. As Upper Kharghar moves closer to its envisioned transformation thanks to initiatives by Adhiraj Capital City and others, it emerges as a promise for homeowners of a prosperous future and unparalleled living experiences.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.