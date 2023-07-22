Sydney, The Land of Family Adventures

With a diverse range of spectacular landscapes and thriving capital Sydney, New South Wales is a hub for family adventures. From meeting native animals and kayaking tranquil waterways to climbing on top of a carriage hoisted hundreds of metres over a spectacular valley, you’ll find plenty to entertain the family, whether they’re toddlers, teenagers, daring or curious.

Sydney is the base from where New South Wales adventures start. The famous beaches featured in so many Australian postcard scenes also have a number of safe rock pools and ocean pools to explore, as well as lifeguards at many of the more popular beaches. Go one step further and learn to surf with Lets Go Surfing. In the harbour enjoy an overnight adventure by camping on historic Cockatoo Island and a thrilling afternoon on the rides at Luna Park the next day. You can visit the iconic amusement park by walking across the famous Sydney Harbour Bridge, but to scale the famous landmark and see the city skyline from the bridge’s summit, book a tour with BridgeClimb.

Luna Park is Sydney’s most iconic amusement park and tourist destination. It’s a great spot for families with kids.

Another way to explore Sydney is by meeting the city’s wildlife. Ride horses at Centennial Park, feed a wallaby by hand at WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo and see an incredible range of world-class exhibits (both cute natives and famous exotic animals) at SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium and Taronga Zoo (you can even stay the night and fall asleep to the sounds of the savannah).

Sydney’s neighbour is the Blue Mountains, a spectacular region famous for World Heritage-listed landscapes including ochre-coloured sandstone cliffs, eucalypt forests and epic gorges. The adventure hub is Scenic World, an award-winning tourist attraction set on the ridge that overlooks the famous rock formation the Three Sisters. The unique attraction opened in 1945 when the Hammon family had the ingenious idea to convert a former coal mine into the Scenic Railway, the steepest in the world. You and the kids can catch that train, now with a glass-roofed carriage for extra views, from the top of the mountain straight down into the valley below. At the base there are plenty of hiking trails spread across the Jamison Valley rainforest, including a beautiful walk that finishes at the Cableway Base Station, where you can catch your return trip, a leisurely 510m ride on the Scenic Cableway. If you’re daring, instead of looking down into the valley look across the mountain ridges at the Scenic Skyway, a cable car hoisted 270m above the valley that takes you from one side of the ridge to the other. Once onboard, you’ll be given the option to climb out of the carriage, while 270m above ground, and make your way to the roof of the Skyway to enjoy an incredible sunset over the valley. Champagne awaits on your return.

BridgeClimb lets you scale the famous Sydney Harbour Bridge and take in the stunning city skyline from the summit.

Just a 45-minute drive South of Sydney is the Symbio Wildlife Park, a zoo with a variety of interactive encounters. Feed red pandas and lemurs, get up close to koalas, jump into the meerkat enclosure or book the kids in for a day as a zookeeper’s assistant. Once you’ve met, cuddled and fed the animals, drive another 10 minutes south to Darkes Glenbernie Orchard, set among the pristine Northern Illawarra mountaintops and Dharawal National Park bushland. At the sixth-generation family orchard, families can learn about real Australian farming while picking their own fresh fruit from the seasonal fruit trees, including apples, peaches and nectarines. Get yourself a jar of the farm’s honey before you leave.

Just an hour north of Sydney is the lush Glenworth Valley. Here, you can introduce the kids to 3000 acres of pristine wilderness at Glenworth Valley Outdoor Adventures. The outdoor tourism hub will let the kids choose their own adventure – take a kayak tour around the gentle waters of the Central Coast or saddle up for a guided horse ride along picturesque wilderness trails. After a day full of excitement, stay the night in one of the creek-side campsites, glamping tents or eco villas and be ready to rise early for another packed itinerary that may include quad biking, abseiling or laser skirmish.

Not far from Glenworth Valley, still on the Central Coast, you’ll find the friendly, furry residents of Iris Lodge Alpacas. Known to be gentle and comfortable with a cuddle, alpacas are safe and fun to hang out with. Here you can hand-feed the herd before being served a hot breakfast in the pen alongside them – it’s sure to put a smile on the face of every member of the family.

While on the Central Coast, visit the soft and scaly inhabitants of the Australian Reptile Park, where you can get up close with native Australian wildlife. The ‘koala encounter’ gets you close to the cutest natives and while during ‘venom room encounter’ you see some of the world’s deadliest animals being milked for venom.

Less than two hours’ drive north of the Central Coast is Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary. Follow the 250-metre-long Sanctuary Story Walk to learn about the koala and its habitat through artistic sculptures. Kids who dream about a future working as a vet will get excited on a tour of the Koala Hospital, where these adorable Australian icons receive expert care. You can also stay overnight at the sanctuary in a glamping tent, where you may wake to find a koala snoozing in a nearby eucalypt.

Find an educational but thrilling day out at Port Stephens’Irukandji Shark & Ray Encounters. Take a hands-on tour at this marine conservation centre with options to learn about the rays and sharks of Australia (only safe ones of course). A few hours' drive north of Port Stephens is the beautiful oceanside holiday town of Coffs Harbour. For a heart-lifting experience you’ll never forget, slip into the water to swim with playful dolphins and Australian seals, feed penguins, and help care for sick and injured sea turtles. You’ll also hear the local first nations Gumbaynggirr Dreamtime story about how dolphins came to be.

Of course, no trip to Coffs Harbour can be complete without a visit to the famous Big Banana. This is Australia's original and most iconic Big Thing (giant animal and food statues across the country that have become popular road-trip destinations). This tourist attraction is more than a photo opportunity, it’s also an incredible theme park. Let the kids run wild with a giant indoor slide, a water park complete with curly slides, a toboggan ride and a laser tag game.

At the top of the state, 40 minutes’ drive north of popular beachside getaway Byron Bay, are the tropical rainforests and thriving food scene of The Tweed. The big-name family attraction of the region is Tropical Fruit World, an award-winning, family-owned business connecting fruit farming and tourism since 1983. A dedicated team not only nurtures the farm, but also provides guests with guided tours, an onsite market, wildlife boat cruises, exotic fruit tastings and a cafe to try everything from jackfruit nachos to tropical fish curry made with macadamia and coconut. Continue your tour of the region with Tweed Eco Cruises’ Pot to Plate Adventure Cruise. This unique four-hour adventure is an intimate cultural experience led by a local Yugambah and Bundjalung Aboriginal Elder. The tour explores the Tweed River, dives into Aboriginal history and culture and delivers fresh tastes of the river on the way. You’ll visit an oyster farm and learn the art of shucking fresh oysters, walk through a mangrove forest and learn about spear-hunting. The tour finishes with your guide cooking the day’s catch over an open fire. Enjoy the feast.

For more details in Mumbai reach out to sales@travelarena.in, 9345092626 and for more details in Delhi reach out to ruhi@nchirag.com , 9999712227

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.