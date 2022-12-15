Symbiosis Centre for Information Technology admissions techno-MBA to close soon

India, 15th December 2022: The countdown to apply for Symbiosis Centre for Information Technology (SCIT)’s advanced techno-MBA programmes are closing soon. A constituent of the renowned Symbiosis International (Deemed University) and one of the few prominent B-schools in the country to offer industry-relevant in-demand MBA (Data Sciences and Data Analytics) and MBA Specializations in IT Business Management programmes. Aspirants keen to pursue a career as a multi-faceted technocrat with astute business acumen must apply online via the institute’s website. All aspirants have to mandatorily appear for SNAP (Symbiosis National Aptitude Test) 2022 which is scheduled to be held soon, in three slots December 10, 2022 (Saturday), December 18, 2022 (Sunday), and December 23, 2022 (Friday); from 02.00 PM to 03.00 PM on all 3 days.

The applicants who successfully quality SNAP 2022, a computer-based test (CBT) consisting of General English, Analytical & Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency, will be shortlisted for the GE-PIWAT (Group Exercise, Personal Interaction, and Writing Ability Test). The final merit list for MBA in IT Business Management (ITBM) and MBA Data Sciences and Data Analytics (DS & DA) will be drawn based on performance in SNAP and GE-PIWAT: 50 % weightage attributed to SNAP scores (out of 60, scaled down to 50 marks); 30 % to % Personal Interview (PI) and 10% to Group Exercise (GE), and Writing Test Ability (WAT) each.

The institute’s cutting-edge MBA (Data Sciences and Data Analytics) and MBA Specializations in IT Business Management programmes are customised to bring in a new generation of business thinkers who can ride the changes in technology to positively impact the way business is perceived, leading to a new order in the business world.

As an answer to today’s data-driven industry comes SCIT’s MBA (Data Sciences and Data Analytics) which seeks to gear the candidates to take up key roles across industries. With the growing demand for Data Science and Analytics, future management professionals who undergo rigorous analytical business training via the programme will not only be industry-ready but also seasoned enough to innovate and provide new business solutions in the current data-reliant world of commerce.

The MBA Specializations in IT Business Management are designed to equip future business professionals with advanced technology-focused skills so that they can innovate and solve the prevalent challenges of Industry 4.0, the technology-dependant business world. The programme aims to successfully impart real-time problem-solving skills that not only optimise business operations but also bring novel methods and ideas to the sector. The skills are shared via an industry-specific curriculum which covers tech-enabled business areas such as Systems Specialisations, Information Security Management, Software Solutions Management, IT Infrastructure Management, and Data Science. Some of the lucrative, prospective roles for successful candidates are Functional Consultancy, Requirements Engineering, Lean Six Sigma, Process Consultant, Process Optimization, Business Development, ERP planning and implementation, Business Analysis, Quality Management, and Business Process Management, Data analyst, Product management, Cybersecurity consulting to name a few.

With a legacy of providing one of the best technology-oriented business programmes in the country, SCIT has become the dream B-school for thousands of candidates who want to rise to the heights of the industry today. The institute’s world-class infrastructure, expert academic staff which also includes industry leaders, and robust alumni network and industry associations, which result in impressive placement records, make for one of the most sought-after academic journeys.

For more information visit: https://www.scit.edu/

To apply for MBA (Data Sciences and Data Analytics) and MBA Specializations in IT Business Management aspirants can visit-

https://snap2022.ishinfosys.com/sn20y22/apply/Index.aspx#_ga=2.239766080.2145535047.1661517402-2146112618.1661517402

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

