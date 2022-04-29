Symbiosis has added a new feather to its cap - Symbiosis Arogya Dham

To mark the completion of the yearlong events series around the golden jubilee, the University has celebrated the commemoration ceremony on 6th March’22 and the major attraction of the event was inauguration of the ‘Symbiosis Arogya Dham’ by Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shree Narendra Modi.

Spread across 70 acres of land inside the 400-acres of the massive Symbiosis university building at Lavale, Pune; Arogyadham is one of its kind in the country, where medical education and health services both are being provided.

Talking to us on this special facility, Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar, Pro Chancellor, Symbiosis International (Deemed University) & Principal Director- Symbiosis informed that Symbiosis started as an International cultural organization way back in 1971. Then later it diversified into educational institutions and therefore it became an educational organization.

“Since the last 5 years, we have concentrated on healthcare by delivery of healthcare to our staff and students. Also, delivery of healthcare through Symbiosis university of hospital & research center since 2019”, she further added.

How the thought of Arogyadham nurtured is an interesting story in itself. Being an MBBS doctor, Vidya Yeravdekar believes that we have to go a long way, when it comes to Indian medical services system. We still have a huge gap between different domains and for a healthy community, these differences should be bridged in a manner that the patient should get the best of the treatments.

Having the same in mind, she has developed the idea of Arogya Dham, where all the domains- Allopathy, Homeopathy, Naturopathy, Ayurveda and other relevant medicines will come together and the patients would have the choice to choose his/her treatment. At times, Homeopathy works best on chronic diseases and similarly some ailments are best treated in Ayurveda, so it's not that any domain is big or small, they all have their own advantages and should be respected equally”, she explained further. “Difference that Arogyadham would provide in Indian medical system is a cross-domain treatment option, which is not available right now”, she continued.

One of the features of Arogyadham is research in integrated medicine and traditional Indian medicine. “Through Symbiosis centre for yoga, we will also be promoting the Indian knowledge system in health sciences. And therefore, it would be a comprehensive complex and will surely become an attraction for medical tourism”, Dr. Vidya added.

Setting up of educational institute in the domain of health sciences including medical technology, nursing, paramedical sciences and Symbiosis medical college for women is part of Symbiosis’s vision towards a new India, equipped with better medical facilities and education.

“Arogyadham is well located next to Symbiosis Institute of Technology and School of Biological sciences and with this placement, our whole objective is to bring technology and health sciences together”, said Dr. Vidya. These 70 acres of Arogyadham plus additional 25 acres of engineering wing will together make the ‘Health Science Technology Park’ a first of its kind in India.

The institute is working in line of boosting Entrepreneurship and Start-Ups in the country and in support of Niti Aayog and Govt. Of India, they are running various programs.

