Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies, Pune, conducted the 31st MBA Orientation Inaugural Ceremony

India, 8th June 2023: Starting an MBA programme is a significant step in any person's path. MBA students discover the institutes' beliefs, ethos, and alumni to get a sense of the culture and heritage they will adopt on their path ahead.

In the same pursuit, Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies, Pune, also known as SIMS, Pune welcomed the 31st batch of students for their full-time MBA program with the Inauguration Ceremony held on 7th June, 2023. The Chief Guest of the inaugural ceremony was Mr. Nitin Sethi, CEO – of Aon Consulting, and Dr. R. Raman, Director, SIBM, Pune, Faculty of Management - Strategy and Development, Symbiosis presided over the function.

(L-R) Release of SIMS Official Journal - “Jidnyasa” by Brig. (Dr.) Rajiv Dicekar, Director, Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies, Mr. Nitin Sethi, CEO, AON Consulting, India and South Asia, Dr. R. Raman, Professor and Director at SIBM (Pune) - Dean, Faculty of Management - SIU & Director - Strategy and Development, Symbiosis and Dr Pravin Kumar Bhoyar, Deputy Director, Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies.

SIMS, Pune, a 31 year old management institute is a constituent of the prestigious Symbiosis International (Deemed) University (SIU). The inaugural ceremony in the Khadki campus of the institute also witnessed the presence of Brig. (Dr.) Rajiv Divekar, Director- SIMS, Dr. Pravin Kumar Bhoyar, Deputy Director- SIMS, along with the Faculty, Staff, and Student Managers of batch 2023-25 along with the virtual presence of parents

The esteemed dignitaries had a lot of positive and insightful words of wisdom to share with the enthusiastic student managers. In his address, Mr. Nitin Sethi emphasised the significance of lifelong learning, stating that "Learning is a continuous journey." He encouraged the student managers to embrace a mindset of openness to learning, highlighting that it is through this approach that a plethora of opportunities will present themselves. Mr. Sethi added, "Learn, adapt, and be agile", underlining the essential traits needed for success in today's fast-paced world.

Mr Nitin Sethi answering a few questions by the student managers from the MBA Batch of 2023-25.

Dr. Raman shed light on the significance of value addition to the skills of student managers. He emphasised that acquiring knowledge and skills is only the first step in a successful managerial journey. He stressed the importance of constantly adding value to these skills by staying updated with the latest industry trends, technologies, and best practices. By consistently enhancing their skill sets, student managers will be better equipped to contribute meaningfully to their organisations and excel in their careers.

At the inaugural ceremony, the Director of SIMS, Brig. (Dr.) Rajiv Divekar said, "SIMS is the management education destination that will empower the students with requisite knowledge and skill sets required in the corporate world. The next two years of your life at SIMS shall define the next 40 years of your life".

Such orientation programmes are designed to train the students in a genuine corporate environment from the first day of their induction. Every year, SIMS, Pune, hosts its well-known orientation programme which is a two credit course titled “Transformation from Student to Corporate”. Because of the rigour, discipline, and resilience required, the two-week training has earned the reputation of being a boot camp.

The MBA students are given various assignments over the course of two weeks and are exposed to the various teams and cells of the college. There are also scheduled exercise sessions to ensure a well-rounded experience. The orientation programme is the first phase in the students' overall development and is intended to provide them with an insight into what is expected of them as future corporate leaders.

