Symbiosis Law School Hyderabad Champions Excellence and Community Engagement in Legal Education

India, 16th May 2024: Symbiosis Law School (SLS), Hyderabad (A Constituent of Symbiosis International Deemed University, Pune) renowned for its excellence in legal education, actively promotes the holistic development of its students with a series of dynamic and impactful events. Through a diverse range of initiatives, including expert-led lectures and competitive workshops, SLS Hyderabad is dedicated to enriching the academic and practical experiences of its students, thereby maintaining the highest standards of legal education. These events are designed not only to educate but also to inspire and prepare students for the complexities of the legal world.

A Spectrum of Educational Events

Recently, SLS Hyderabad conducted an Online Guest Lecture titled "Exploring Challenges in International Maritime Law and Nations' Responsibilities," led by Dr. Sanjeet Ruhal, a renowned lecturer on International Maritime Security Law from IMLI Malta. This session provided students with profound insights into international maritime law, enhancing their research interests and specialization skills.

The school also hosted the Contract Drafting quiz competition, organized by the Centre for Finance, Accounting, Corporate Governance, and Transparency (C-FACT). This event tested students' knowledge of contract law, emphasizing the importance of legal expertise through friendly competition.

Community Outreach Initiatives

Further demonstrating its commitment to societal contributions, SLS Hyderabad organized an Emotional Well-Being Camp for Senior Citizens. This initiative aimed to increase awareness of mental health issues among seniors and provided essential legal assistance, underscoring the school's dedication to community service.

Diverse Legal Discussions and Industry Integration

SLS Hyderabad facilitated a broad range of events covering vital legal domains such as Animal Cruelty, Taxation of Public Trusts, Labour Laws, and Women's Property Rights, among others. These events fostered meaningful discourse on critical legal issues, contributing significantly to the academic environment.

Additionally, the school strengthened ties with the legal community through Alumni Engagement sessions and Corporate Synergy competitions. These events connected students with industry experts, offering them valuable exposure to real-world legal scenarios.

Call for Aspiring Law Students

In line with its ongoing pursuit of academic excellence, SLS Hyderabad invites applications for its BA/BBA LLB Programmes. These programs are designed to provide students with a deep understanding of legal principles integrated with business concepts, equipping them with both knowledge and practical skills. Following the close of SLAT registration, the institute has set May 16, 2024, as the application deadline for these comprehensive law programs.

Prospective candidates who have registered for SLAT are encouraged to apply for SLS Hyderabad’s BA/BBA LLB Programmes through the official link provided.

