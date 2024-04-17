Symbiosis Law School, Pune, Organises Law Day Oath, Justice Y.V. Chandrachud Memorial Public Lecture, 2024

17th April, 2024 - Symbiosis Law School, Pune, a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) organized the Law Day Oath, Justice Y.V. Chandrachud Memorial Public Lecture, 2024, and Symposium on Vidhi Manthan: Bharatiya Gyan Parampara in Law & Justice. The event was held at the Symbiosis Ishanya Auditorium, Symbiosis International School, Viman Nagar, Pune. The event was graced by the presence of Hon’ble Dr. M. Veerappa Moily, Former Chief Minister of Karnataka and Former Law Minister, Govt. of India, Prof. Dr. S B. Mujumdar, Hon’ble Chancellor, SIU, Founder and President, Symbiosis and Dr. Shashikala Gurpur, Fulbright Scholar, Director, Symbiosis Law School-Pune, Dean- Faculty of Law, SIU, Jean Monnet Chair Professor (EUC- LAMP co-founded by EU) and Mr Shantanu Lamdhade, State Coordinator, Pravah.

The programme commenced with the traditional watering of the Bilwa Sapling. The event then proceeded with the welcome address and report on the Symbiosis Law School, Pune's progress since 2022 by Dr. Prof. Shashikala Gurpur, Director of Symbiosis Law School, Pune.

Administration of the Law Day Oath by Hon’ble Dr. M. Veerappa Moily to the audience comprising Guests, Faculties, Staff, and Students of Symbiosis Law School Pune.

Dr. Gurpur highlighted the vision and mission set forth by Dr. S.B. Mujumdar, Hon'ble Chancellor and Founder-President of Symbiosis International University. She credited Chancellor Dr. Mujumdar, for providing constant guidance and directions to the law school in organizing the memorial lecture series that started with the support of an anonymous donor and is continued by Symbiosis Law School, Pune.

Then Dr. Gurpur introduced Dr. M. Veerappa Moily. She introduced him as a ‘man of many innovations and spoke about Dr. Moily's immense contributions to India's legal system including his pivotal role in establishing the country's first National Law School in Bengaluru.

Comparing the Vidhi Manthan symposium to the Samudra Manthan, Dr. Gurpur explained how the churning of scholarly minds would lead to the discovery of new treasures in the form of an innovative curriculum for students.

Dr. Gurpur’s address was followed by the release of LexEt 2023, a biannual newsletter of Symbiosis Law School, Pune, and the Justice Y.V. Chandrachud Memorial Public Lecture’s 2022 booklet by the dignitaries.

Hon’ble Chancellor Prof. Dr. S. B. Mujumdar, felicitated the Chief Guest Hon’ble Dr. M. Veerappa Moily, and expressed his gratitude to the Chief Guest for gracing the occasion. He credited Dr. Gurpur for taking Symbiosis Law School, Pune to the national level and making it stand tall. Dr. Mujumdar talked about the legacy of symbiosis and Law Day with luminaries such as the late Shri Ram Jethmalani and the late Advocate B.R. Ranade.

Dr. Mujumdar’s address was followed by the Chief Guest’s address and the memorial lecture on the theme ‘Nyayashastra: Nyaya Shastra and Concept of Justice’ as a prelude to Vidhi Manthan by Dr. M. Veerappa Moily. In his speech, Dr. Moily talked about Pune’s legacy in the realm of education and shared his experiences from his initial days of legal practice in the Indian courts to highlight that justice is not only a concern of law but also of morality. He traced the existence of the Rule of Law in India’s ancient past and to support it, he quoted Manu “All decisions must be taken according to established Dharma” Hence nobody was above the law, even the King and his family members. His speech was then followed by the questions and answers of the audience. Dr. Moily also administered the Law Day’s Oath to the gathering.

The first half of the programme ended on a successful note with the vote of thanks, delivered by Dr. Aparajita Mohanty, Deputy Director (Academics), SLS-P followed by the National Anthem.

The second half was comprised of the Vidhi Manthan Symposium divided into two plenary sessions. In the first session, the opening remarks were given by Mr. Prateik Dhatrak, from Pravah the Knowledge Partner at the Symposium. The prominent resource persons were, Dr. Atmaram Shelke and Dr. Ashutosh Panchbhai, Faculty at Symbiosis Law School, Pune, they talked about Construction of Knowledge: How It is Different from Conventional Material Perceptions of Akansha, Mimansa, Interpretation of Bharatiya Gyan Parampara (IKS), Prof. Aruna Sampath Former Faculty of History Symbiosis Law School, Pune provided a Critical Overview of the Ancient and Medieval Nyaya System. SLS Pune alumnus and Advocate Shravanth Arya Tandra, Advocate, addressed online about Property and Wealth from the Perspective of Bharatiya Gyan Parampara (IKS) and on Ancient Dispute Resolution from a Criminal Law Perspective.

The second plenary session was comprised of Dr. Sneha Sapre, Joint Registrar, Bhandarkar Research Institute, Pune, who critically analyzed P.V. Kane’s Dharmashastra and Dr. Anagha Joshi, Associate Professor at Savitribai Phule, Pune University critically reflected on the Shanti Parva, Dharma Samyuktam, and the Valmiki Ramayana from the perspective of Bharatiya Gyan Parampara (IKS), Dr. Sidhartha Sekhar Dash, Associate Professor KIIT School of Law, Bhubaneswar and Prof. (Dr.) K. Parameswaran Professor of Law Gujarat National Law University Gandhinagar, addressed online Neuro Law Jurisprudence & IKS- Mind Theory: A Possibility and Integration of Law, Religion, Spirituality & Justice from the perspective of Bharatiya Gyan Parampara (IKS) respectively. The session was concluded by Dr. Gurpur by highlighting the instances in curriculum and various supreme court Judgments were inspired by India’s rich ancient knowledge system such as Thirukkural and Bhagavdgita. Dr. Gurpur summarised the outcome of the stakeholder survey conducted for putting forth the path of curriculum development based on the Vidhi Manthan 2024.

The program ended with Vote of thanks by Dr Mohanty. The Program was compered by Prof Lasya Vyakaram, and Prof Natasha Martin and assisted by Dr. Bindu Ronald, Prof. Ksitij Naikade, and Prof. Jivantika Gulati.

