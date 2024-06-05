Symbiosis Law School (SLS), Hyderabad’s BA/BBA LLB Programmes: Applications Open

India, 6th April 2024: After closing the registration process for SLAT, Symbiosis Law School (SLS), Hyderabad (A Constituent of Symbiosis International Deemed University) has announced the last date to apply for the institute as 16th May 2024. The institute offers comprehensive undergraduate programmes designed to equip students with specialized knowledge and practical skills. The exam will be conducted on May 5 and 11, 2024, across various test centres in India. Individuals can appear for the exam twice: both on May 5 and May 11. Candidates who have registered for SLAT can apply for SLS Hyderabad’s BA/BBA LLB Programmes via the official link.



While talking about the programme’s aim, Dr. Santosh Aghav, Director, SLS Hyderabad said, “As educators, we always want to guide our students towards a future where knowledge transcends boundaries and justice prevails. With our LLB programmes, our institute aims to provide our students with the best possible legal education so they can see their potential as true catalysts and bring a positive change in the legal sphere.”

The BA/BBA LLB Programmes at SLS Hyderabad

SLS Hyderabad's BBA LLB is a comprehensive 5-year programme that integrates business and legal concepts. This unique curriculum equips graduates with the skills needed for various career paths in corporate law, entrepreneurship, and litigation. It emphasizes the intricate relationship between legal structures and the business environment, offering students a holistic legal education. The BA LLB is a 5-year programme that explores the development of the legal system, the role of political factors in shaping legislation, and the societal implications of laws. Graduates are equipped with critical thinking skills, the ability to analyze legal matters from various angles, and proficiency in effective advocacy.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

Academic Excellence and Student Support

SLS Hyderabad is committed to fostering an environment of academic excellence and providing comprehensive support to its students. The institution boasts a distinguished faculty with extensive experience in legal education and practice, ensuring a rich and immersive learning experience.

The institute's state-of-the-art infrastructure and modern facilities create an ideal setting for intellectual growth and personal development. Additionally, SLS Hyderabad's strong industry connections facilitate valuable internship and placement opportunities, enabling students to gain practical exposure and kickstart their careers.



Job Prospects for SLS Hyderabad BA/BBA LLB Graduates

Upon completing the esteemed LLB programmes, graduates are well-equipped to pursue diverse and rewarding career paths in the legal domain. Career prospects include Corporate Lawyer, Litigation Lawyer, Legal Consultant, Legal Researcher and Public Prosecutor to name a few. The institute's strong industry connections and exceptional curriculum prepare students for roles in corporate houses (CONSCIENTIA, The Hindu, WASCO), law firms (Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Khaitan & Co., and AZB & Partners), and NGOs (Akshaya Patra Foundation, BOSCO, Bhumi).

Alumni Network and Mentorship

The institute takes immense pride in its growing alumni network, which serves as a valuable resource for current students and graduates alike. The alumni network facilitates mentorship opportunities, enabling current students to receive guidance and insights from experienced professionals.

The BA/BBA LLB programmes at the institute offer a unique opportunity for aspiring legal professionals to hone their skills, deepen their knowledge, and chart a path towards a successful career in their chosen field. By embracing this transformative journey, students can unlock their full potential and contribute to the ever-evolving landscape of legal practice.



To get more information, please visit: https://www.slsh.edu.in/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.