Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences Redefining Sports Education with its Holistic Approach

India 17th January, 2024: In today's dynamic landscape, where sports have gained exceptional significance, Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences (SSSS) offers aspiring leaders a unique opportunity through its cutting-edge two-year integrated MBA in Sports Management programme. Aspiring candidates can apply for SSSS via the official registration link before 20th January 2024.

Contrary to popular belief, this programme challenges stereotypes by acknowledging that eligibility extends far beyond athletic achievements. This programme welcomes individuals with passion and knowledge of sports from any background and ability level. It fosters a diverse cohort that encompasses various roles and interests beyond being active in it.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Highlighting the institute’s commitment to inclusivity, Dr. Nayana Nimkar, Director of Symbiosis School of Sport Sciences, said, "Our integrated MBA programme challenges preconceptions by welcoming passionate individuals, irrespective of athletic background, into our learning community. This initiative addresses key managerial facets of sports industry management while offering transformative experiences for non-athletes and athletes alike. Our programme empowers aspiring sports management professionals with rewarding career options in sports administration, creating a new generation of knowledgeable leaders within this industry."

The campus of the institute buzzes with both academic and athletic brilliance. Symbiosis International University is not only dedicated to achieving excellence but also seamlessly aligns this commitment with its overarching mission—to foster global understanding through the delivery of top-notch education.

Comprehensive Sports Management Education

Moving beyond theoretical foundations, SSSS embraces practical education through its MBA in Sports Management programme.

Specializations include:

Sports Marketing Event Management in Sports Technology in Sports

The two-year, full-time residential programme blends theoretical knowledge with real-world application.

Covers areas such as operations finance, human resources, research analytics, sports laws, and sports technology.

Immersive Campus Life

The campus life at SSSS shows its dedication to offering an all-inclusive educational experience, featuring facilities such as:

State-of-the-art aquatic facilities

Modern amphitheaters

Well-equipped healthcare facilities

Fostering Practical Excellence with Student-Led Initiatives

The Students' Placements Committee, composed solely of student volunteers, further demonstrates SSSS's educational philosophy that prioritizes practical experience.

Prepares its graduates for professional life through various engagement activities and mentoring sessions.

Plays an invaluable role in developing practical skills.

It instills students with a sense of responsibility and discipline for documenting decision-making processes within sports management.

Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences stands at the forefront of sports education with an approach that seamlessly blends theory with practice. By emphasizing academic rigor, practical experience and global perspective within their curriculum, SSSS is revolutionizing sports education while producing professionals ready to make an impactful mark in today's ever-evolving sports industry.



To get more information, please visit: https://www.ssss.edu.in/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.