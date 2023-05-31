Symbiosis Skills University- Where we convert your Passion into Profession

India's economic growth and global competitiveness are highly reliant on the skills and capabilities of its workforce. However, a recent report warns that India could experience a potential loss of 2.3 percent of annual growth by 2028 if skill-building efforts are not aligned with modern technological interventions. This underscores the urgent need for a skilled and adaptable workforce that possesses the necessary abilities to thrive in a constantly evolving work environment. In response to this critical requirement, future universities such as Symbiosis Skills and Professional University and Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences have emerged as a solution.

What sets Symbiosis Skills Universities apart as Future Universities?

Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences

Bridging the Gap between Education and Industry Readiness - While India has a large pool of educated youth, a significant portion of them struggle to secure suitable employment due to lack of the right skill sets. Recognizing this disparity, there has been a growing emphasis on transforming the higher education system to incorporate skill-based learning. The National Education Policy 2020 also highlights the importance of practical, hands-on skilling rather than relying solely on classroom-based learning.

Even before the implementation of NEP 2020, Symbiosis Skills Universities, namely Symbiosis Skills & Professional University on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway and Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences on the super corridor in Indore, had already started working towards bridging this gap.

Our universities stand apart for the quality of education they offer to students with state-of-the-art campuses, a highly-qualified faculty, industry-ready curriculum, specialised laboratories with the latest skill training equipment and machines. We also have Innovation and Start-up Centers to strengthen the entrepreneurial capabilities of students.

Industry Aligned Programs - These skilled universities embody the future of higher education in India. They adopt a radically different model of education that is student-centric and closely aligned with industry and business needs. These universities offer dynamic learning pedagogies, including face-to-face and experiential learning, online courses, and blended learning. They establish close linkages not only with the industry but also with the community and all stakeholders.

Futuristic Programs and Agile Curricula - The universities offer futuristic programs from thriving sectors such as Automobile, Construction, Mechatronics, Architecture, Retail, Ports and Terminal Management, Beauty and Wellness and Media Management. The agile curricula of these universities constantly evolve to meet the changing requirements of the market. Instead of producing students who are ‘Jack of all trades and master of none,’ the future universities employ industry-experienced faculty who, with the help of centres of excellence, focus on creating experts in future skills while ensuring a strong foundation of knowledge. Symbiosis Skills Universities go beyond offering degrees and provide Certifications at all levels. The learning pathways offered by these universities are flexible and adaptable, catering to the diverse needs of students from varied socio-economic backgrounds, cultures, and age groups. Their objective is not just to make students job-ready but also to foster a spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation.

Symbiosis Skills and Professional University

Creating a Future-Ready Workforce - With a transformative approach to education, these skills universities are working towards developing a future-ready workforce by nurturing students with industry-relevant skills. By bridging the gap between education and job readiness, these universities play a vital role in preparing a workforce that can thrive in the evolving workplace landscape, especially in a time where the demand for multi-skilled professionals is on the rise.

A glimpse of SSPU and SUAS

SSPU (https://sspu.ac.in/) - Spread across 15 acres in Kiwale, Pune, the SSPU campus stands as Maharashtra's pioneering skill development university. Its cutting-edge infrastructure encompasses advanced laboratories, workshops, and centers of excellence, housing state-of-the-art training equipment and machinery for students. The university offers a wide array of programs, including Certificates, Diplomas, and Degrees, focusing on thriving sectors like Automobile, Construction, Mechatronics, Architecture, Retail, Ports and Terminal Management, Beauty and Wellness and Media Management. With flexible entry-exit options and credit banking facilities, SSPU aims to produce industry-ready graduates who can secure rewarding employment. Renowned partners like ICICI Bank, Shoppers Stop, Enrich Salons, Daikin, FIAT, Skoda Motors, AMP Engineering Design Ventures LLP, and EduKerron International collaborate with the university, enhancing its industry connect.

SUAS (https://www.suas.ac.in/) - SUAS, established in Indore in 2016, is India's first approved State skill university. Spread over 25 acres, its serene environment is ideal for technical education. The campus boasts modern infrastructure, including a hybrid library and a spacious, air-conditioned auditorium. Accommodation is available for 700 boys and 700 girls. The School of Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance provides a strong foundation for careers in banking, broking, consulting, and insurance. The School of Retail Management offers practical retail labs for insights into retail operations and management. The School of Digital Media and Marketing focuses on digital techniques for product and service management. SUAS offers advanced courses and collaborations with top companies like TCS, Accenture, Microsoft, and Amazon.

To ensure that the curriculum is in sync with the needs of the industry, there are partnerships with the industry for joint curricula development, skill training, on-the-job training, joint applied research projects, etc. The students are taught much more than theory in classrooms. Students are also given practical training on what is required on the job at the Centre of Excellence, in labs using simulation software, and in training workshops.

As India strives to strengthen its position in the global economy, it is crucial to bridge the gap between traditional education and the skills demanded by the job market. Failing to do so could result in a significant loss of annual growth by 2028, as highlighted by the report. In this changing landscape, universities like Symbiosis Skills and Professional University (SSPU) and Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences (SUAS) are paving the way for a skill revolution in India. By prioritizing practical training, industry collaboration, and cutting-edge infrastructure, these universities play a vital role in equipping the Indian workforce with the right skills needed for the future.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio