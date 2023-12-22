Tackling Poor Air Quality with Holistic Respiratory Health Solutions

December 21: The escalating levels of air pollution, particularly in densely populated urban areas like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Rajasthan and even smaller towns like Fatehbad, Rohtak, Hanumangarh, Bhiwandi, to name a few, have raised significant concerns about respiratory health, leading to an uptick in cold and cough-related ailments. Most of these cities’ AQI levels are ranked as ‘severely poor’ or even ‘hazardous’, where citizens are grappling with the repercussions of deteriorating air quality.

The current scenario in many Indian cities reflects a dire need for urgent measures to address the adverse effects of poor air quality on respiratory health. The prevalence of fine particulate matter, known as PM2.5, is notably high, penetrating deep into the lungs and causing long-term damage. People, especially those with pre-existing respiratory conditions such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), face heightened risks of exacerbations and complications due to prolonged exposure to polluted air. Moreover, the increase in vehicular emissions, industrial activities, and construction projects further compounds the problem. The lack of stringent air quality regulations and inadequate enforcement measures contribute to poor air quality.

In addition, rapid urbanisation resulted in increased levels of particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide, and sulphur dioxide. Inhaling these pollutants irritates the respiratory tract, triggering coughing episodes. Coupled with the cold temperatures of the ongoing winter season, this combination exacerbates respiratory distress, posing a substantial challenge to respiratory health. Prolonged exposure to such conditions can contribute to chronic respiratory issues. As a result, people across various age groups are grappling with respiratory issues ranging from mild discomfort to severe conditions, necessitating a holistic approach to respiratory health solutions. The urgency of this situation underscores the importance of adopting comprehensive strategies that prioritise both immediate relief and long-term solutions to safeguard respiratory health amid challenging environmental conditions.

Amidst the escalating challenges posed by poor air quality, Ayurveda emerges as a steadfast ally in promoting respiratory well-being. Ayurvedic cough syrups, renowned for their anti-inflammatory, mucolytic, and expectorant properties, wield a unique blend of ingredients such as Vasa, Haridra, Kantakari, Yashtimadhu, and Pippali. Working synergistically, these natural components effectively address congestion, soothe irritated mucosa, and alleviate common winter ailments exacerbated by the prevailing environmental conditions.

Dr. Milind Patil, M.D. Ayurveda, Charak Pharma, says, "Air pollution, world over, has become a major cause of lung diseases. Although we do have certain defense mechanisms to counter the effect of pollution, the magnitude of pollution overwhelms these defense mechanisms, leading to various acute and chronic diseases of lungs".

Setting a new standard in respiratory care, Ayurvedic cough syrups like Kofol SF and chewable tablets, integral parts of Vedistry’s offerings (a part of Charak Pharma), stand out from conventional remedies. What distinguishes them is their commitment to providing relief without compromises. Dr. Ram H Shroff, Director of Vedistry (Division of Charak Pharma Pvt. Ltd), highlighted, “A comprehensive and time-tested approach to addressing respiratory concerns is the need of the hour. Ayurvedic Cough syrups or chewable tablets such as Kofol, with their blend of natural ingredients, embody the essence of this ancient system of medicine combined with the technology of modern science.”

Recognised for its advanced formulation, Kofol Sugar-Free Syrup and chewable tablets cater to the needs of people with diabetes and other health-conscious conditions.

With fluctuating air quality during winter, Ayurvedic cough syrups offer natural relief. Dr. Shroff emphasises, ‘At Vedistry, we have a global export footprint to more than 30 countries. Vedistry’s Kofol SF cough syrup and chewable tablets are recognised for their advanced formulation, which caters to these specific needs and for people with diabetes and health-related conditions. These are available across leading eCommerce platforms and brand shop-able website.”

Opting for a reliable Ayurvedic cough syrup, like Kofol SF, during these chilled and polluted conditions becomes a crucial step in maintaining respiratory health. The soothing properties and targeted relief these syrups offer make them a valuable addition to your winter wellness toolkit, ensuring more comfortable navigation through the cold season.

