Take a Special Tour of Tea Estate in Munnar with Club Mahindra

October 20: Nestled in the mighty Western Ghats, Munnar is one of the most popular hill stations in Kerala. Known for its unspoiled beauty, it attracts thousands of tourists from all over the world. People come here to relax amidst nature and spend a peaceful time with their loved ones. It is particularly popular among newlywed couples and honeymooners. Besides the natural beauty, Munnar is an ideal destination for a family vacation. There are many places to visit nearby and things to do like, visiting echo point, seeing elephants in the wild, clicking beautiful pictures, etc.

Munnar is also known for its vast tea plantations and many tea estates. Located high in the hills, the tea estates offer beautiful scenic views, and as you drive or walk around, you can sense the sweet aroma of the tea in the air. If you are planning a trip to Munnar, visiting the tea plantation in Munnar should be a must-do in your itinerary.

One of the best ways to have a memorable holiday with your family amidst the tea plantations is to check into one of the two resorts in Munnar by Club Mahindra. Both Club Mahindra Munnar and Club Mahindra Mount Serene are located on the same hills. These resorts in Munnar are located about a half-hour drive from the Munnar city centre and surrounded by beautiful tea estates. The tea plantations begin across the road, and you can take a stroll while soaking in the scenic beauty around you.

Tea Estates in Munnar

There are many tea estates in Munnar; some of the most popular ones are:

• Sevenmallay Tea Estate – located at 4800 ft above sea level

• Pallivasal Tea Garden – located at 6000 ft above sea level

• Lockhart Tea Estate – located at 6000-6200 ft above sea level

• Kolukkumalai Tea Estate – located at 7900 ft above sea level

If you are staying at one of the Club Mahindra resorts in Munnar, you can go on a guided tour to the Kolukkumalai Tea Estate, one of the top tourist attractions near Munnar. Kolukkumalai Tea Estate is situated in technically situated in the state of Tamil Nadu and is the highest tea plantation in the world. The only way to reach Kolukkumalai is via Munnar, therefore, by default it is referred as the most scenic place near Munnar.

About Kolukkumalai Tea Estate

It was built in the 1920s by the British, and since then, it has gained a reputation throughout India for producing the most premium quality tea. It is one of the few tea estates in Munnar that use conventional farming methods and is entirely pesticide-free.

What to Expect in Kolukkumalai

On your tour of this stunning estate, the guide will take you through the aromatic tea gardens and explain how the tea leaves are harvested and plucked. You can observe the workers picking the leaves with their hands. There are activities like overnight camping, trekking around the nearby trails, and visiting the tea-producing factory, where you can learn about the manufacturing process.

Apart from this, during your tour, you can enjoy a tea-tasting session and sip a few different types of teas made from the leaves produced here. While the tour itself is fun, getting to the estate is an activity in itself.

How to Reach Kolukkumalai Tea Estate

The estate is about 35 km from Munnar, and the best way to reach here is to take the Jeep Safari. The ride takes about 90 minutes, and during the journey, you come across stunning views, and the route also includes a bit of off-roading.

Learning the art of picking tea leaves and knowing the manufacturing process is information and fun at the same time. The kids will especially love it. So, do try this activity during your trip to Munnar.

Why stay in Club Mahindra resorts in Munnar?

Club Mahindra Resorts are known for offering a premium living experience. Inspired by Indo-British architecture, the resort itself is a treat to the eyes. The rooms are spacious, and you have all the modern amenities needed to make your stay comfortable and enjoyable.

After a long day of sightseeing, the warm abode of the resort is perfect for you to rejuvenate and get ready for the next day. You can come back and take a dip in the sprawling pool or head to the in-resort spa and enjoy an excellent ayurvedic massage that not only eases the muscle tension but also soothes all your senses.

Not to mention, Club Mahindra Munnar resorts have a reputation for serving the best of Kerala cuisine at their restaurants. The extensive menu has many local delicacies and other dishes that will tingle your taste buds. If you are travelling with your kids, they have plenty of indoor and outdoor activities. You can spend time with your child playing carrom, chess, or choose from many other activities available at the resorts. Lastly, the well-trained staff ensures that they take care of all your needs, making Club Mahindra Munnar and Club Mahindra Mount Serene the best resorts in Munnar.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.