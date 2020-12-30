e-paper
Take the 50-min Service Challenge at OPPO Service Center!

Get a perfect solution to your entire phone-related problem within 50 minutes. What’s more? There are facilities to ensure that your experience is fun-filled and stress-free!

Fixing your phone is a tedious task. Whether it’s a broken screen, a faulty camera, or a rapidly depleting battery, it means that you have to spend days running to and fro in service centres —unless, it’s that of OPPO.

Gone are the days where you had to break your head over a faulty phone. Now we have OPPO service centers that fix any technical glitch like a pro. You can get your OPPO phone repaired without any fatigue. A systematic process ensures that your precious time is never wasted behind repairing your gadget.

With 96% spare parts readily available (proven by Counterpoint research), any issue can be solved in 15-55 minutes. Moreover, there is Wi-Fi and Experience zone, so that not a single moment feels boring. You can grab a coffee, flip through magazines, and explore some cool accessories at the lounge while experts handle your phone for you. Even waste management has been taken care of with an e-waste bin for disposal of unwanted items. Last but not the least, any of your queries can be addressed through Ollie, the AI powered chatbot, which ensures that all information is available at your fingertips.

Did you ever think a service center can have all this and more?

Join RJ Stutee, as she takes us through a day spent at an OPPO service center. Watch the video above to know more.

