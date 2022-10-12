Taking over the 3D printing industry, make way for Ozo & Rob’s Anant Pro XL

It is indeed astounding to know about all those industries that leave no stone unturned in giving birth to unique companies that go ahead in adding more value to the whole working of the business world. No one can deny how technological advancements and current tech trends have played a huge role in pushing forward the growth of almost all industries around the world, including, of course, the 3D printing industry, which has recently garnered massive buzz for all the right reasons. Doing that and leading the industry much forward is Ozo & Rob Pvt Ltd., which has come up with a one-of-a-kind 3D printer named Anant Pro XL, which has been raising the bar for other brands in the industry.

Anant Pro XL rises high as a unique industrial 3D printer no other company has launched before in the industry, designed keeping in mind the current and future demands of the sector, thriving on its Hybrid DuO-FLO extruder, which has solved issues of material shortages and compatibility. The weather-sealed body is another reason to have an edge over its competitors in industrial environments. The company offers the highest quality-to-speed ratio in a 3D printer, making it a compact, robust, and high-precision printer. Its compactness helps the printer to be used anywhere, in small spaces, or even in large industries.

It is essential to notice here that Ozo & Rob Pvt Ltd. was founded only in 2021 and was also recognized as a startup by the government of India in 2022. The company acts like a winner in innovative product development for the 3D printing industry. It is also interesting to know that the company has invested a massive amount in the last four years of research and development and setting up the product facility, and a few months ago, they completed the testing and development of the final industrial grade product. CEO and Founder Priyanshu Joshi and CTO/Founder Ojasvi Bissa, along with other team members, highlight that Anant Pro XL’s USP is its cost-to-size ratio. It has a built volume starting at 70 times larger than a desktop machine at a price range of less than 25K USD, making it one of the most affordable large size industrial grade 3D printers worldwide.

Its many incredible features like easy usability by both beginners and experts, a live webcam system with full connectivity for cloud usage via mobile devices, dual printing by filament coil or pallets in single machine with a print area of 1200(X)x600(Y)x800(Z) mm and many other features make it a winner-like product in the whole of the 3D printing world.

Anant Pro XL is designed for varied industries but is highly demanded in the automobile industry, defense sector, interior design, and fashion industry. It is indeed on its way to taking over the 3D printing industry in more ways than one.

