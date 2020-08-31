e-paper
Tale of an adrenaline junkie

Delhi-based businessman Vicram Sharma has been into skydiving for 9 years now and wants to explore newer places to get the thrill of this adventure sport.

If you are skydiving for the first time, the feeling is more like a whirlwind, says Vicram Sharma.
If you are skydiving for the first time, the feeling is more like a whirlwind, says Vicram Sharma.(Freepik)
         

The sheer thrill and adrenaline rush that you get after skydiving is something that only an adrenaline junkie can tell you. It’s an addiction and people passionate about this adventure sport turn it into a lifestyle choice. Delhi-based entrepreneur and Director of the Baidyanath Group, Vicram Sharma, has been into skydiving for the last 9 years. It is his annual ritual and the last one he did was at the Bay Area in California.

Sharing how his passion for skydiving started, Vicram says, “I had always seen my sister Pushpanjali do it and since I, toom am an adventure sports enthusiast, this was on my bucket list. Soon after my first experience, it became a yearly ritual for me. Since London is second home to me, most of my skydiving experiences have been in England.”

“If you are skydiving for the first time, the feeling is more like a whirlwind. There are various emotions that you experience and it almost changes the way you perceive life.” Sharing his first tryst with skydiving, Sharma says, “ Although I wasn’t nervous , there was too much adrenaline rush and excitement that couldn’t be contained. The first time it felt surreal when I was asked to take the plunge and jump from the plane. All I could see were clouds around me. But the moment I jumped things felt fine. And now, there is a smile on my face every time I jump off the plane,” he says.

Vicram is planning a skydiving trip to Dubai with his friends by the end of this year where they are looking forward to sailing over the expansive and mesmerising sandy dunes at 13,000 feet.

