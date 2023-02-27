TalentSprint Launches 5th Edition of Women Engineers Program Supported by Google

Hyderabad, Telangana, India – Business Wire India

TalentSprint, a global edtech company and market leader in offering transformational deeptech programs, has announced the fifth edition of its Women Engineers (WE) program. This year, the program aims to identify, select, train, and nurture 200 first-year women engineering students across the country to become globally competitive software engineers. The program offers 100% fee scholarship and Rs. 100,000 rewarding cash scholarship to every selected student.

The key objective of WE is to enable enterprising and aspiring women engineering students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds to prepare for high-growth tech careers. The program has a key focus on providing critical analytical skills, hands-on live projects, problem solving skills and dedicated mentorship by tech leaders which helps build skill sets essential for a successful tech career. Google has supported the program since its inception in line with their commitment to engage, enable, and empower women across the technology spectrum through focused initiatives.

Applications for cohort 5 are open until Feb 28, 2023. For more information on how to apply, aspirants can visit the program website we.talentsprint.com.

Commenting on the announcement of the fifth cohort, Shiv Venkataraman, VP/GM, Google, said, “Our support to Women Engineers (WE) program is aligned with Google’s ongoing efforts to support our local communities and build representative and inclusive talent pools. We are pleased to continue supporting TalentSprint in its noteworthy efforts to create opportunities for students underrepresented in tech and place them on a path for successful future careers. We’re delighted to see the contributions this program is making towards growing diversity in tech, and look forward to welcoming these future women leaders into the ecosystem.”

Dr. Santanu Paul, CEO and MD of TalentSprint, said, “Launched in 2019, TalentSprint’s Women Engineers (WE) program, supported by Google, aims to build a self-sustaining and growing ecosystem of highly capable, technically competent and confident professionals who are trained on both hard skills and soft skills to excel in every walk of life. Our observation over the years has been that the era of privileges that students from pedigreed and elite institutes enjoyed are no longer valid. The WE program has democratized high-quality education and premium placements.”

Offered as a two-year intensive program, WE comprises learning from top-notch faculty and Industry experts of TalentSprint and mentorship from engineers and technology leaders at Google. First-year women students pursuing B.Tech or B.E, specializing in IT, CSE, ECE, EEE, AI, Math, Applied Math or equivalent and having scored marks over 70% in their 10th and 12th are eligible for this program.

Through a stringent selection process, only the top 1% make it to the program. The first four cohorts received 70,000+ applications from over 500 universities and engineering colleges across the country. Of which, around 750 students were selected to join the program. Almost 34% of the students were first-generation graduates and over 25% of them came from rural India.

The program addresses the socio-economic gender gap in tech, and has proven to be extremely rewarding for participants as the WE community has grown to a group of high caliber and talented women creating a self-sustaining ecosystem of talent mentoring and networking. WE alumni have received nearly 100% placements in over 50 global tech companies, with an average salary of 3x the market median and highest compensation of 54 lakhs per annum. This is a testament that the WE program is a transformational platform for young women students who wish to catapult themselves into rewarding global careers.

About TalentSprint

Established in 2010, TalentSprint is a part of NSE group and a global edtech company that brings transformational high-end and deep-tech learning programs to young and experienced professionals. The company’s digital learning platform ipearl.ai offers a hybrid onsite/online experience to seekers of deep technology expertise. TalentSprint partners with top academic institutions and global corporations to create and deliver world class programs, certifications, and outcomes. It is a leading Innovation Partner for the National Skill Development Corporation, an arm of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India. For more information, visit www.talentsprint.com.

Media Contact Details

Govindraj V S, Candour Communications, govind@candour.co.in, +91-9176634530; Puja Shalini, Candour Communications, puja@candour.co.in, +91-9654850909

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.