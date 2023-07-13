Tally Celebrates the Resilience and Impact of MSMEs with the Global Launch of the 3rd Edition of 'MSME Honours'

On the occasion of International MSME Day, Tally Solutions, a pioneer in the software products industry, delivering business management solutions for small and medium businesses (SMBs), launched the 3rd edition of 'MSME Honours' globally. Through this initiative, Tally Solutions celebrated the diversity, unwavering contributions, and positive impacts of MSMEs through their best practices at the grassroots level. In its 3rd edition, MSME Honours received an overwhelming response with over 5000 nominations globally across categories, and over 100 businesses were recognized and felicitated.

Celebrated across four zones (East, West, North, and South) of the country, the honors were given in five categories:

Wonder Woman: Recognising women entrepreneurs who are chasing their dreams and have redefined businesses today

Business Maestro: Recognising stalwarts who have withstood the test of time and continue to grow

NewGen Icon: Recognising startups that have identified a market gap and have introduced innovative solutions

Tech Transformer: Recognising businesses that are agile with modern technology adoption yielding better results

Champion of Cause: Recognising businesses that have contributed towards a better purpose for global wellbeing

M.K. Anand - Founder, SEE CHANGE Consulting, Chairman, MSME Panel, ACC Director, South MSME Bharat Manch; Dr. E Bhaskaran - Joint Director (Engineering), GM, Dept. of Industries & Commerce, MSME Dept, GOTN , Dr. HP Kumar - Director, External Affairs, Power2SME Pvt. Ltd ; Maj Gen Sanjay Soi (Retd) , Co-Founder, ProwS Consultancy , Former CMD, NSIC; Satish John - Managing Editor, LiveMint ; Sushma Morthania - Director General, India SME Forum, were part of the esteemed jury that evaluated the nominations and finalized the winners.

The jury was presented with an array of outstanding nominations hailing from metro cities, tier 1, tier 2, and tier 3 markets, showcasing the far-reaching impact and reach of the MSME sector. The strong network of Tally Solutions, encompassing over 2.3 million SME licenses, an extensive ecosystem of 28,000 partners, and a thriving community of 1.35 lakh Chartered Accountants in India, stands as a testament to the scale and impact of this remarkable initiative.

Tally pays tribute to these exceptional business owners, along with many others of their kind, who have revolutionized the ecosystem through their inventive mindset and scalable business solutions. They have transformed the lives of both employees and customers, fostering interconnected communities and propelling the economy forward. To know more about the honours and other winners, visit https://tallysolutions.com/msme-honours/