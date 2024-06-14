Tally Launches #StartsWithOne Campaign to Celebrate the Inspiring Stories of MSMEs

National, Wednesday, 12 June 2024: Tally Solutions, a leading technology player, has launched the #StartsWithOne campaign, sharing inspiring tales from India’s growing Micro, Small, and Medium (MSME) businesses. Launched amidst the ongoing fourth edition of their flagship annual property ‘MSME Honours’, Tally aims to encourage participation from more emerging MSME entrepreneurs this year through this campaign.

The #StartsWithOne campaign spans across two months featuring 20 inspiring stories of MSME owners who have won previous editions of Tally’s MSME Honours. #StartsWithOne is an ongoing effort which will recognize and celebrate winners of MSME Honours from previous and current editions on various digital platforms.

Commenting on this initiative, Jayati Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, Tally Solutions, said, “The #StartsWithOne campaign is more than just a storytelling initiative; it is an effort to build a strong community of inspired and motivated MSME owners who transcend the potential of this dynamic industry. The campaign highlights how every business starts with one – passion, idea, or intent; and showcases some remarkable entrepreneurs who share their one big push and drive that propelled their growth. We are optimistic that these inspiring stories will encourage more MSMEs to share their journey at MSME Honors 2024 which has received a phenomenal response with over 16,000 nominations”.

Artistically curated by Mumbai-based Great Mountain Picturehouse, each story from #StartsWithOne tails motivating journeys of emerging MSME owners, diving deep into their professional milestones as well as their personal journeys in driving innovation, excellence, and growth.

Speaking about the campaign, Abhishek Lamba, Owner, and Director, Great Mountain Picturehouse said, “Our main objective, as a creative organisation was to create an invigorating visual capturing the essence of growing MSMEs that Tally has acknowledged over the years. Through meticulous story-telling and using visual aids, we curated a series of 20 films, each spanning over a range of 1.45 to 2 minutes. The AD films are a celebration of Tally’s efforts in boosting MSME entrepreneurship in the country.”

The campaign is currently live and will be showcased until July end. It will be promoted on Tally’s YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and through Tally's extensive customer and partner network, reaching over 5 million people nationwide. Some of the inspiring stories that have gone live: Launch video, Furn Bamboo Pvt Ltd, BeepKart

About Tally Solutions

Tally Solutions Pvt Ltd is a pioneer in the business software products industry. Since its inception in 1986, Tally's simple yet powerful products have been revolutionizing the way businesses run. Having delivered path-breaking technology consistently for more than 3 decades, Tally symbolizes unmatched innovation and leadership. With over 2.5 million customer licenses activated worldwide, it caters to more than 7 million users across industries in over 100 countries. The brand has one of the largest partner ecosystems in the country with more than 28,000 partners associated with the company directly to provide a seamless and delightful customer experience.

