Tally Solutions extends the deadline of ‘MSME Honours’ to 20th May

Bengaluru, May 13, 2023: Tally Solutions, a pioneer in the software products industry, delivering business management solutions for small and medium businesses (SMBs) for over three decades recently announced the third edition of ‘MSME Honours’. It is an annual initiative to identify businesses and entrepreneurs for their contribution in the economic advancement of the nation. The honours will recognize and celebrate the diversity and the positive impact of MSMEs through their best practises at the grass root level. This makes it an inclusive recognition to ensure that the real impact makers across the tiers of cities, segments and the unsung heroes driving the economy are celebrated.

Since launch, the initiative has received tremendous response from MSMEs across the country from the metros as well as tier 2 and 3 towns. In response to overwhelming interest, the deadline for businesses to nominate themselves for the 3rd edition of MSME Honours has been extended, providing them with a few additional days.

All businesses with a turnover of less than INR 250 crores and valid GSTIN can participate in this prestigious recognition. Interested entrepreneurs or people who know of such entrepreneurs can submit their entries via https://tallysolutions.com/msme-honours by 20th May.Hindustan Times, India’s leading media publication was onboarded as a media partner for this edition of MSME honours, while DBS has joined as a preferred banking partner.

The second edition of MSME Honours received around 2,000 nominations from 1,487 towns and cities across the country and over 98 businesses were recognized and felicitated on the occasion of International MSME Day- June 27th, 2022. The winners were celebrated all year long through social media, press, podcasts, etc. This year, in addition to India, the initiative will also felicitate outstanding businesses from, United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Nepal, Indonesia and Africa.

MSME Honours will be celebrated across 5 categories to truly bring out the diversity of contributions and success stories:

Wonder Woman: Recognising women entrepreneurs who are chasing their dreams and have redefined businesses today

Recognising women entrepreneurs who are chasing their dreams and have redefined businesses today Business Maestro: Recognising stalwarts who have withstood the test of time and continue to grow.

Recognising stalwarts who have withstood the test of time and continue to grow. NewGen Icon: Recognising startups that have identified a market gap and have introduced innovative solutions

Recognising startups that have identified a market gap and have introduced innovative solutions Tech Transformer: Recognising businesses that are agile with modern technology adoption yielding better results

Recognising businesses that are agile with modern technology adoption yielding better results Champion of Cause: Recognising businesses that have contributed towards a better purpose for global wellbeing

Commenting on the initiative, Ms. Jayati Singh, Chief Marketing Officer of Tally Solutions said, “Micro, small medium businesses which include a wide gamut of startups, traditional long-standing businesses and others need to be celebrated not just for their contributions to the world economy but for some amazing stories of innovation and growth. The 3rd edition of MSME Honours aims to recognize these very success stories of these entrepreneurs across the diversity of size, geography, types of businesses and tenure. Through this platform, we intend giving voice to the MSMEs across Indian towns and cities and the world and highlight their unique contributions. These will be shared all through the year on different platforms which can further enhance entrepreneurial growth and development in the country”.

The nominations will be judged by a jury comprising of experts from the MSME industry to finalize the winners. These will be a mix of stand-out nominations from the metro, tier 1, tier 2, and tier 3 markets. Tally’s strong network of 2.3million+ SME license base, a wide ecosystem of 28,000 partners, 1.35 lakh strong community of Chartered Accountants in India is a testament to the scale and aim of this initiative.

About Tally Solutions

Tally Solutions Pvt Ltd is a pioneer in the business software products industry. Since its inception in 1986, Tally's simple yet powerful products have been revolutionizing the way businesses run. Having delivered path-breaking technology consistently for more than 3 decades, Tally symbolizes unmatched innovation and leadership. With over 2 million customer licenses activated worldwide, it caters to more than 7 million users across industries in over 100 countries. The brand has one of the largest partner ecosystems in the country with more than 28,000 partners associated with the company directly to provide a seamless and delightful customer experience.

Disclaimer: This article is a promotional feature and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.

