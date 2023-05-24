Tata 1mg-Backed 5C Network Launches Prodigi PASS, a Groundbreaking Diagnostics-on-Demand Platform

5C Network’s groundbreaking platform aims to bring together diagnostic facilities and healthcare aggregators on a single platform to deliver an unparalleled patient experience

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India

5C Network, a leading digital diagnostic delivery platform, today has announced the launch of Prodigi PASS, an innovative platform that is set to transform access to healthcare diagnostics services across India. Prodigi PASS empowers patients with unparalleled convenience and price discovery within their local vicinity by providing a network of high-quality diagnostic centers.



Prodigi PASS is a first-of-its-kind diagnostic fulfillment service that empowers patients to conveniently schedule their diagnostic appointments online through their preferred aggregation platforms. With an astounding 90% of patients undergoing diagnostic scans without prior appointments, the selection process for diagnostic centers rarely prioritizes quality resulting in subpar experiences. Prodigi PASS empowers patients by enabling them to conveniently schedule their visits to diagnostic centers through online aggregator platforms like Tata 1mg by eliminating delays and ensuring prompt execution of diagnostic scans without compromising on quality.



By reshaping the patient experience, Prodigi PASS streamlines the entire process, offering a seamless and efficient journey for individuals seeking reliable diagnostic delivery solutions. Patients gain financial transparency as they discover the process for different diagnostic services, allowing them to make informed decisions. Moreover, Prodigi PASS allows patients with all major insurance plans to access necessary diagnostic services easily.



Initially introduced in Bengaluru with over 50 diagnostic centers across the city, the service is soon to be expanded to other major cities including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune. 5C Network aims to connect over 500 diagnostic centers and hospitals nationwide with patient aggregator platforms in the next three months, with TATA 1mg and even serving as the primary aggregation partners for this service.



Prodigi PASS is poised to revolutionize the way individuals choose diagnostic centers, prioritizing patient satisfaction and convenience. By offering a seamless patient experience and facilitating access to high-quality diagnostic services, 5C Network aims to become the go-to platform for individuals seeking reliable diagnostic delivery solutions.



In addition to its exceptional user experience, Prodigi PASS provides financial transparency allowing patients to discover prices for different diagnostic services, empowering them to make informed decisions. Furthermore, Prodigi PASS allows patients with all major insurance plans to access necessary diagnostic services easily.



Prodigi PASS is not only beneficial for patients but also for hospitals lacking essential diagnostic equipment. Healthcare facilities can conveniently schedule appointments ensuring a seamless and efficient patient experience. Clinicians can effortlessly refer patients for necessary through Prodigi PASS and receive reports on their mobile devices facilitating comprehensive care delivery within the healthcare ecosystem.



This launch follows 5C Network's recent acquisition of Krayen, a U.S.-based health-tech startup that is further strengthening their capabilities in the digital diagnostics space. With a network of 400 radiologists and generating 2 million reports annually, 5C Network is at the forefront on revolutionizing healthcare infrastructure in India.



Kalyan Sivasailam, CEO of 5C Network, stated, "Prodigi PASS addresses a critical issue in India, where less than 20% of hospitals have CT/MRI machines, leaving a significant gap. Diagnostic centers, which contribute to two-thirds of cross-section investments, play a vital role in closing this disparity. To tackle this challenge, Prodigi PASS actively fosters a collaborative network among diagnostic establishments. By linking these centers with patients, the platform simplifies the identification of the most suitable diagnostic facility and ensures prompt completion of scans, ultimately enhancing overall efficiency and improving the patient experience."



Media Contact Details