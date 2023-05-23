Tata CLiQ Luxury Celebrates its 7th Anniversary with the CLiQ CLiQ Sale

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

Tata CLiQ Luxury, India’s premier luxury lifestyle platform, has announced the much-awaited annual CLiQ CLiQ Sale, which is scheduled from May 24-June 04, 2023. One of the most anticipated summer sales, the 11-day sale event will have exciting offers on a curated range of global and Indian luxury and premium brands across categories such as accessories, apparel, art, eyewear, fragrances, footwear, handbags, home, jewellery, kids, watches, and more.



The platform is encouraging customers to truly enjoy this special occasion at an unhurried pace by taking the time to savour and indulge in the finest curations to their hearts' content, thus discovering the luxe life on the platform.



Gitanjali Saxena, Chief Business Officer, Tata CLiQ Luxury, said, “The CLiQ CLiQ sale is our flagship event that marks our 7th anniversary celebration, and this year, we have also taken the opportunity to introduce the concept of The Unhurried Sale. It’s an initiative to bring back the joy of unrushed, uncomplicated shopping. We invite customers to embrace the joy of slow luxury by taking their time to browse and shop for products that speak the most to them. We look forward to yet another exciting year ahead as we stay committed to offering our esteemed customers an unmatched online luxury shopping experience.”



Explore and shop from the wide-range of summer assortment of coveted brands like Calvin Klein, GANT, Tommy Hilfiger, and True Religion in apparel and ALDO, Hoka, Geox, and Steve Madden in footwear, which will be up to 40–50% off. In the kids category, leading brands such as Boss Kids, Choupette, DKNY, and Marc Jacobs will have exciting offers.



In handbags, enjoy up to 40–50% off on renowned global exclusive brands like Chiara Ferragni, Lui Jo, and Twinset. Leading beauty & fragrance brands like Bvlgari, Chopard, Dyson, and Yves Saint Laurent will have irresistible offers.



Watch enthusiasts can enjoy up to 30–50% off on timepieces from global brands like Emporio Armani, Fossil, Maserati, and Versace. In the travel, men’s accessories, and stationery sections, brands like Delsey Paris and DKNY will be up to 45-50% off, and Montblanc will also have attractive offers. There will also be some fantastic offers on Diesel, Jimmy Choo, Prada, Ray-Ban, and Tom Ford eyewear.



If one is looking at upgrading their jewellery collection, globally recognized brands like Emporio Armani, Just Cavalli, Swarovski, and Ted Baker will have offers one cannot resist. Brands like Le Creuset, Noritake, and Spread Spain in the home category will have offers ranging from 15–35% off. In the gourmet category, Lavazza, Nespresso, Neuhaus, Godiva, and more will have offers. The recently launched fitness category will also have some interesting offers on brands like Flexnest, Nordictrack, and True Fitness. For the art lover, art collections from Masha Arts, The Great Eastern Homes, & Philips Antiques will also be on sale.



The Indiluxe boutique on Tata CLiQ Luxury, which features well-known Indian premium and luxury brands such as Masaba and Ritu Kumar, will also have exclusive offers, along with Fab India and Taneira. Brands like Andamen and Terra Luna in the menswear section, The Alternate and Oceedee in footwear, Beej and Nappa Dori in accessories, and Ahilya Jewels and Monk Story in the jewellery category will also have offers.



Watch out for the limited hour offers on brands across categories on the platform.



Tata CLiQ Luxury is offering a 10% instant discount on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, which is valid from May 24–May 28, 2023, and a 10% instant discount on Axis Bank credit and debit cards, which is available from May 29–June 4, 2023. *T&C Apply



Shop here: https://bit.ly/3BUf6PO