Tata CLiQ Luxury forays into fine jewellery with launch of De Beers Forevermark

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

As India’s premier luxury lifestyle platform, Tata CLiQ Luxury marks another milestone in its effort to offer the best luxury brands and experiences to its customers with the introduction of fine jewellery on its platform with the launch of De Beers Forevermark.

With this launch, Tata CLiQ Luxury is strengthening its luxury jewellery category further by offering consumers a global diamond brand who has a legacy of diamond expertise spanning over 133 years. Nine trending collections will be available on the platform across various product categories, including rings, earrings, bracelets, pendants, nose pins and cufflinks. The collections available on the platform include the Avaanti Collection, Icon Collection, the Capricci nose pin collection, the stackable ring Tribute Collection apart from others. In addition, the exquisite Forevermark Artemis Collection created by renowned New York based fashion designer Bibhu Mohapatra, will also be offered on the platform.

Jewellery marks a special moment in one’s life, it symbolises a memory and helps stop time. Each De Beers Forevermark collection tells a story, and each diamond is hand selected for its beauty. For example, The Forevermark Avaanti collection embodies the spirit of possibility, and the Forevermark Icon collection is inspired by the stars in the South African sky.

Less than 1% of the world’s diamonds can carry the unique De Beers Forevermark inscription, proof that they are beautiful, rare, natural and responsibly sourced. The diamond jewellery is accompanied by a De Beers Forevermark Inscription Card, Grading Certificate and a De Beers Forevermark Diamond Jewellery Report from the state-of-the-art De Beers Institute of Diamonds.

Commenting on the launch, Gitanjali Saxena, Business Head – Global Luxury, Tata CLiQ Luxury said, “We are delighted to introduce our fine jewellery portfolio with the launch of De Beers Forevermark on Tata CLiQ Luxury. With a 130-year legacy of diamond expertise, the brand is synonymous with luxury, exquisite designs, and timeless jewellery. Every De Beers Forevermark inscribed diamond is natural, hand-picked, and comes with a promise that is beautiful, rare, and responsibly sourced. We look forward to offering this iconic brand to our discerning customers and will continue to enhance their overall online luxury shopping experience.”

“We are delighted to offer De Beers Forevermark jewellery on Tata CLiQ Luxury. This partnership has enabled us to reach consumers across the country who are looking at purchasing natural, genuine diamonds. Just like Tata CLiQ Luxury focusses on sustainable business practices, we at De Beers are committed to providing responsibly sourced diamonds by ensuring that every diamond discovered creates a lasting positive impact for the people and places where it is found. We look forward to this association and hope that Tata CLiQ Luxury consumers appreciate our offering,” Stated Sachin Jain, MD, De Beers India.

Browse through the stunning engagement rings, decorative bracelets, everyday wear earrings, and other stunning jewellery, each designed to showcase the brilliance of a De Beers Forevermark diamond. Whether it's for a special gift or celebrating a milestone for yourself, discover the beautiful collection of diamond jewellery that is now available on Tata CLiQ Luxury.

Shop here: https://luxury.tatacliq.com/debeersforevermark

