Tata CLiQ Luxury's Black Friday Sale: Celebrate You, with Thoughtful Gifts

Tata CLiQ Luxury, India’s premier luxury lifestyle platform, is hosting its annual and much-anticipated Black Friday sale from November 23rd to November 28th, 2022. The sale will have exciting offers on global and Indian luxury and premium brands, thus allowing customers an opportunity to shop for gifts for themselves to celebrate their journey this year.



As part of this sale, the platform is offering an extensive catalogue of brands across categories such as accessories, apparel, fragrances, footwear, handbags, home, jewellery, kids, watches, and more to not only kick-start the holiday season in style but also to invite people to celebrate their accomplishments throughout the year. In doing so, the platform encourages people to reward themselves for how far they’ve come with thoughtful gifts, as they truly deserve something luxe.



Gitanjali Saxena, Business Head, Tata CLiQ Luxury, said, “The Black Friday sale is one of our flagship events. With never-before-seen offers on premium and luxury brands across categories, we encourage our consumers to celebrate their journey and growth this year by shopping for thoughtful gifts for themselves from their favourite brands. At Tata CLiQ Luxury, we offer consumers a selection of brands across categories that have been mindfully curated. From luxury packaging and delivery services to personalised privilege programmes, we are constantly working towards offering an elevated online luxury shopping experience. This year, we have witnessed tremendous growth and have expanded our portfolio further with the introduction of several new brands and categories. We had a very good festive season and believe that the uptake in shopping will continue with the wedding, Christmas, and new year's season. We are very excited and look forward to yet another year of a successful Black Friday sale.”



It’s time to glam up one’s wardrobe this holiday season, as Tata CLiQ Luxury has some amazing offers up for grabs in the apparel and footwear categories. Renowned brands like Armani Exchange, BOSS, Brooks Brothers, Calvin Klein, Lacoste, and Tommy Hilfiger will have offers ranging from 10–50%. Brands such as Aldo, Dune London, Hoka, and Steve Madden in the footwear category will be up to 40–50% off. In the kids' category, brands like Boss Kids, Choupette, DKNY, and Jordan will have fantastic offers.



In the fragrance category, one can avail exciting offers on brands like Bvlgari, Chopard, Salvatore Ferragamo, and Yves Saint Laurent. Watch enthusiasts can enjoy 15–50% off on timepieces from Earnshaw, Fossil, Just Cavalli, Maserati, Michael Kors, and Swarovski. In men’s accessories, Coach Men and Tommy Hilfiger will be up to 50% off. It’s also the best time to shop for travel accessories, as brands such as DKNY, Tumi, and Victorinox will have offers that one cannot resist.



In handbags, brands like Coach and Michael Kors will be up to 40% off, while Kate Spade will be up to 50% off. If one is looking at buying premium jewellery, now is the best time, as brands like Kate Spade, Swarovski, and Ted Baker will have offers. Brands like Le Creuset, Noritake, Versace Rosenthal, and Zwiesel in the home category will have some irresistible offers. Diesel, Guess, and Roberto Cavalli eyewear will be up to 50% off, and there are special offers on Tom Ford as well. Beauty brands like Dyson, Forest Essentials, L’Occitane, and Moroccan Oil will also have attractive offers.



In the Indiluxe section, prominent Indian brands like Andamen, Bohame, House of Vian, KAJ fine jewellery, Oceedee, The Alternate and more across menswear, accessories, fine jewellery, and footwear categories will also be on sale.



Tata CLiQ Luxury is offering 10% instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card. This offer is valid from 23-28 November 2022. *T&C Apply



