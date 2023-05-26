Tata CLiQ Palette Offers Attractive Deals of up to 60% off at the CLiQ CLiQ Sale

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

Tata CLiQ Palette, India’s beauty matchmaker from the House of Tata, is thrilled to announce its first edition of the CLiQ CLiQ Sale – an anniversary sale hosted by sister brands, Tata CLiQ & Tata CLiQ Luxury, every year, which is scheduled to take place from May 26th to June 4th, 2023. This highly anticipated sale event will feature incredible offers from the beauty destination on a wide range of makeup, skincare, fragrances, haircare, bath and body, and men's grooming products.During the CLiQ CLiQ Sale, customers can enjoy offers of up to 60% off on their favourite beauty and personal care brands. It's the perfect opportunity to indulge in luxurious and authentic products at unbeatable prices. In addition to the overall sale offer, Tata CLiQ Palette is offering FLAT Rs. 500 off to customers on their first app order by using the code FIRST500 & FLAT Rs. 250 off on their first order on the website by using the code SITE250. For subsequent orders on the app, customers can use the code LOYAL500 to enjoy a flat Rs. 500 discount. Axis Bank Credit & Debit card users can get an additional 10% off on their orders on TATA CLiQ Palette. *T&C Apply.Talking about the sale, Mr. Dharmarajan K, Chief Business Officer, Tata CLiQ Beauty, said, “We are extremely delighted for our first ever CLiQ CLiQ Sale. Tata CLiQ Palette is a tech-enabled beauty destination that strives to bring a new approach to discovering how people perceive beauty and elevating their shopping experience. Since it’s our first year, we are excited to celebrate the occasion with our customers, and which is why we have great offers across categories on leading brands. With our content-to-commerce approach and state-of-the-art AI-enabled Beauty ID technology, we look forward to personalizing every customer’s experience to match their unique beauty needs during the sale & beyond.”At the CLiQ CLiQ Sale, consumers can explore a wide range of makeup assortments from coveted brands like Maybelline New York, Colorbar, Faces Canada, Makeup Revolution, By Terry, Sigma Beauty, Sugar Cosmetics which will be at up to 20%–60% off. Luxury beauty enthusiasts can treat themselves to brands like M.A.C, Bobbi Brown, INGLOT & Simply Nam at great discounts & freebies. The skincare segment will also have offers in the range of 15%-40% on leading brands such as Biotique, Cosrx, Gallinee, L'Oreal Paris, Minimalist, Olay, Plum, and The Body Shop. Also, save big on premium skincare brands with discounts & gifts on CLINIQUE, Estee Lauder, Paula’s Choice, KAMA Ayurveda & Forest Essentials.Perfume connoisseurs can indulge in a wide range of high-end to affordable fragrances like Bvlgari, Chopard, Guess, Jimmy Choo, Salvatore Ferragamo, Versace, Skinn by Titan & Bella Vita Organics. These brands will be up to 10% to 55% off.Beauty enthusiasts who are particular about their haircare routine can pick from the best of global brands like Dyson, GK Hair, Kevin Murphy, Olaplex, Toni & Guy, Wella Professionals, and from home-grown brands like MamaEarth, Wow Skin Science which will be up to 10%-40% off.The bath and body category has renowned global brands like Brut, Dove, L'Occitane, Plum, and St.Ives. So whether one is planning to explore a new product in the body care segment or to build their existing collection, enjoy 30–50% off on all these brands & more.Shop here: https://tatacliq-palette.onelink.me/93PU/nj0kw5r1

