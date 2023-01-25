Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz 2022 Crowns Rajarshi Chanda as National Champion

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

The 19th edition of Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz, a knowledge initiative by the Tata Group, culminated with a spectacular Grand Finale, held at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. Rajarshi Chanda from Fujitsu Consulting, Pune clinched the national championship with the grand prize of ₹2,50,000/-* and took home the coveted Tata Crucible trophy in a National Final that witnessed some power-packed quizzing action.

Back on ground after a 2-year hiatus, the Grand Finale of the Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz 2022 brought together the nation’s best quizzers and quiz lovers from across the nation to celebrate knowledge and curiosity. In this pan-India quizzing competition, which received over 10,000 registrations, the winners from across 12 cluster finals competed in 2 Semi-finals, and top three from each Semi-Final competed at the national final event.

Tanmay Prusty from Tata Consumer Products, Bengaluru; Preetham Upadhya from Barclays, Chennai; and Shantanu Sharma from Avid Learning Essar Group, Mumbai; progressed to the National Finals from the 1st Semi-Final. The top three from 2nd Semi-Final, Naveen Kumar from Sai Mitra Constructions, Hyderabad; Anshuman Srivastava from NTPC, Delhi; and Rajarshi Chanda from Fujitsu Consulting, Pune; secured their place in the National Finals. The six National Finalists received Oculus VR Headsets besides other goodies.

The chief guest for the event was Mr. Sidharth Sharma, General Counsel, Tata Sons. He said; “After witnessing today’s finals, what I can say Tata Crucible represents are the three elements for any journey towards excellence. First is curiosity to know more and the desire to gain knowledge, second is creativity as you must have the ability to apply knowledge creatively, as not all answers are always straight-forward and third is humility as one should always be a knowledge seeker and aware that there is so much more we are yet to know. I would like to congratulate the national champion and all the participants and my compliments to Quizmaster Giri for hosting the quiz so well. Over 10,000 individuals registered for the quiz, which is quite a remarkable number. My compliments to the entire organising team for bringing together this great knowledge initiative.”

The finale also witnessed a round hosted by Mr. Harish Bhat, Brand Custodian, Tata Sons. Donning the Quizmaster’s hat, Mr. Bhat posed some interesting questions to the participants, adding to the excitement of the grand finale.

Rajarshi Chanda was declared the winner in a fiercely contested competition. Rajarshi said; “Winning the coveted title of ‘National Champion’ at the Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz is a dream come true for me. Tata Crucible is India’s biggest and most prestigious quiz and every quizzer worth their salt wants to ascend this pinnacle of quizzing once in their lifetime. This is an absolutely exhilarating feeling and I am overjoyed that my patience and persistence have enabled me to realize this long-awaited dream today. This is an experience that I will cherish for a lifetime!”

Noted quizmaster ‘Pickbrain’ Giri Balasubramaniam hosted the show along with co-host Rashmi Furtado and questioned the participants in their intriguing style.

The brand partners for this edition of the quiz were Tata Play Binge, Tata Motors Nexon, Tata 1mg and Mia by Tanishq and additional prizes courtesy Tata CliQ.

All details of the quiz are available on www.tatacrucible.com

*subject to tax deduction applicable at source

About Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz

'Tata Crucible - The Corporate Quiz' seeks to bring together the sharpest young minds to take on the heat of the country’s largest business quiz. Youth is a key audience cluster which the Tata Group is focusing its communication at, and Tata Crucible is a key knowledge initiative towards this engagement. Started in 2004, it has now become an eagerly anticipated annual event and one of the most prestigious quiz competition.

About the Tata Group

Founded by Jamsetji Tata in 1868, the Tata Group is a global enterprise, headquartered in India, comprising 30 companies across ten verticals. The Group operates in more than 100 countries across six continents, with a mission 'To improve the quality of life of the communities we serve globally, through long-term stakeholder value creation based on Leadership with Trust’.

Tata Sons is the principal investment holding company and promoter of Tata companies. Sixty-six percent of the equity share capital of Tata Sons is held by philanthropic trusts, which support education, health, livelihood generation and art and culture. In 2021-22, the revenue of Tata companies, taken together, was $128 billion (INR 9.6 trillion). These companies collectively employ over 935,000 people.

Each Tata company or enterprise operates independently under the guidance and supervision of its own Board of Directors. There are 29 publicly-listed Tata enterprises with a combined market capitalisation of $311 billion (INR 23.6 trillion) as on March 31, 2022.

Companies include Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Chemicals, Tata Consumer Products, Titan, Tata Capital, Tata Power, Indian Hotels, Tata Communications, Tata Digital, and Tata Electronics.

