Tata Literature Live! Literary Awards Shortlists for 2023 Announced

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India The Shortlists for the prestigious Tata Literature Live! Literary Awards have been announced today. The awards are presented annually at the Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest, for books published during the year. The aim of the awards is to recognise and encourage literary talent across genres, for both established and new writers. The winners will be named at the grande finale of the Festival, which will be held on Sunday 29th October, 8pm onwards at the Tata Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai.



The Shortlists in each category (in alphabetical order), and the eminent juries that decided the awards, are as follows:



Tata Literature Live! Book of the Year - Fiction Shortlist (in alphabetical order)

1. Everything The Light Touches by Janice Pariat (HarperCollins Publishers)

2. The Education Of Yuri by Jerry Pinto (Speaking Tiger Books)

3. The Secret Of More by Tejaswini Apte-Rahm (Aleph Book Company)

Tata Literature Live! Book of the Year - Non-Fiction Shortlist (in alphabetical order)

1. Raw Umber by Sara Rai (Westland Books)

2. The Song Of The Cell: An exploration of medicine and the new human by Siddhartha Mukherjee (Penguin Random House India)

3. Writer, Rebel, Soldier, Lover: The many lives of Agyeya by Akshaya Mukul (Penguin Random House India)

Tata Literature Live! First Book Award - Fiction Shortlist (in alphabetical order)

1. Shurjo’s Clan by Iffat Nawaz (Penguin Random House India)

2. The Bandit Queens by Parini Shroff (HarperCollins Publishers)

3. The Woman Who Climbed Trees by Smriti Ravindra (HarperCollins Publishers)

Tata Literature Live! First Book Award Non - Fiction Shortlist (in alphabetical order)

1. Courting India: England, Mughal India and the origins of Empire by Nandini Das (Bloomsbury India)

2. Marginlands: Indian landscapes on the brink by Arati Kumar-Rao (Pan Macmillan India/Picador)

3. Vajpayee: The ascent of the Hindu Right, 1924-1977 by Abhishek Choudhary (Pan Macmillan India/Picador)

Tata Literature Live! Business Book of the Year Shortlist (in alphabetical order)

1. Against All Odds: The IT story of India by S. Gopalakrishnan, N. Dayasindhu, Krishnan Narayan (Penguin Random House India)

2. The Tech Phoenix: Satyam’s 100-day turnaround by T.N. Manoharan, V. Pattabhi Ram (Rupa Publications)

3. Working To Restore: Why we do business in the regenerative era by Esha Chhabra (Penguin Random House India)

Juries for the awards:

Each award category is decided by an eminent jury. The juries for 2023 were as follows:



Fiction:

Anuja Chauhan, Author

Author Anirudh Kanisetti, Author

Author Deepa Gahlot , Columnist, critic and author

, Columnist, critic and author Shireen Quadri, Publisher and columnist

Publisher and columnist Shireen Mistry, Associate Festival Director, Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai Litfest

Non-Fiction:

Arun Katiyar, Communications consultant and author

Communications consultant and author Deepika Sorabjee, Head, Arts & Culture, Tata Trusts

Head, Arts & Culture, Tata Trusts Sanjukta Sharma, Author and columnist

Author and columnist Taran N. Khan, Journalist and author

Journalist and author Tina Nagpaul, Filmmaker and Associate Festival Director, Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai Litfest

Business:

Khozem Merchant, Columnist and business leader

Columnist and business leader Poornima Dore, Economist and business leader

Economist and business leader Ruchira Chaudhary, Author, consultant and executive coach

Author, consultant and executive coach Shilpa Kumar, Business leader and impact investor

Business leader and impact investor Tamal Bandyopadhyay, Columnist and author

The Festival will be held online from 25th - 26th October and will continue on ground from 27th - 29th October at the NCPA at Nariman Point, St Pauls Institute of Communication Education Bandra and Title Waves bookstore, Bandra.

