Tata Nexon vs Hyundai Venue Price Breakdown: Which Offers Better Value for Money?

If you are looking forward to investing in a compact SUV, Tata and Hyundai give you two strong options. The Tata Nexon car has undergone a fabulous makeover, elevating its performance in all aspects. A more luxurious interior and advanced technology in this SUV show that it has truly upped its game.

The current Venue comes with an updated styling that exudes a sleek and sophisticated appearance. The dual-tone interior has a luxurious feel, boasting high-quality materials throughout the cabin. With the added perks of a powered driver's seat, integration with popular virtual assistants Alexa and Google Home, and a sleek digital driver's display, the already impressive list of features is further elevated.

Delve deeper into this article to learn in detail about these powerful rides and find out which would be more suitable for you.

Tata Nexon

Since its introduction, the Tata Nexon has undergone significant developments every year. While many would anticipate a completely new generation after six years, Tata Motors has instead opted to enhance and improve upon the existing model. The all-new Nexon successfully combines a fresh and contemporary feel with the beloved qualities of its predecessor. Tata Motors is also heavily focused on the EV arena and the Tiago EV is the entry-level offering from the Indian automaker.

Engine and Performance

The 1.2-litre petrol engine offers a seamless experience with its turbocharged power. Powered by three cylinders, the vehicle might not offer the most adventurous driving experience. But you won’t have anything to complain about the strength of the engine.

Whether accelerating quickly or cruising at high speeds, the car provides ample power. Plus, the torque is sufficient to eliminate the need for frequent gear changes, making it suitable for both city streets and hilly terrain.

Tata has expanded the range of transmission options in the Nexon. The entry-level Nexon now offers a 5-speed manual, while the higher two trims come with a 7-speed DCT. The automatic dual-clutch of the Tata Nexon won’t disappoint you at all.

If you have to cover more than 50 km in a day frequently, opt for the 1.5-litre diesel engine. Its superior fuel efficiency will make a significant impact in the long run. Additionally, Tata has made notable improvements to the gearbox during the BS6.2 update. The shifts are now much smoother and less stiff compared to before. In fact, the weight of the clutch is hardly noticeable.

Ride and Handling

Throughout its existence, the Nexon has proven itself to be a formidable force, effortlessly navigating rugged terrain. But its rigidity has been toned down considerably. The suspension has been refined, effortlessly smoothing out any rough patches and providing a sense of composure and tranquillity.

Notably, the Nexon maintains its stability even at high speeds on the highway. The steering strikes a balance between being easy to handle in the city and having enough weight for long-distance driving.

Hyundai Venue

The Venue is a simple and sensible compact SUV that has the features and room to accommodate a small family. This vehicle remains a safe pick in the segment and, with its updated looks, will attract more attention as well. The Venue price is also one of the reasons why it is an excellent buy in its segment.

If the Venue is a bit of a stretch in terms of budget, you also have the Hyundai Exter as a budget-friendly option. The micro-SUV also embodies Hyundai’s classic SUV DNA with a rugged exterior design, peppy engines and a feature-packed cabin.

Engine and Performance

The Venue maintains its engine and transmission selections without any major alterations, except for one important update. The turbo-petrol engine now features a revamped DCT transmission and drive modes. Right from the start, this enhanced DCT offers a smoother crawl, providing a more refined drive in busy urban areas. Additionally, the gear shifts are noticeably quicker, making the Venue effortlessly easy to handle on the road.

One notable enhancement is the variety of drive modes available. The Venue performs well in Eco mode, allowing for effortless driving and improved mileage due to a higher gear selection. Normal mode is well-suited for both urban and highway driving, while Sport mode offers a sportier feel with dynamic downshifts and heightened throttle response. The engine maintains its refined and responsive nature, making it suitable for both city and highway travel.

Ride and Handling

The Venue's ride comfort remains impeccable, providing a smooth ride for its passengers even on rough surfaces such as speed breakers and potholes. While sharper bumps may be felt, they are manageable and do not hinder the overall comfort of the ride.

The price that you pay for the Venue is worth the stability it provides on highways. The vehicle proves to be a reliable choice for long journeys. Its handling continues to impress, instilling confidence for enjoyable family road trips.

Final Verdict

The Nexon’s on-road price starts at ₹9.17 lakh in Delhi. The car has truly elevated its performance in every aspect. While its striking design is sure to turn heads, it's the interior experience that will keep you captivated. With an impressive tech package, sealing the deal is almost certain.

The Venue’s on-road price starts at ₹8.90 lakh in Delhi. It has maintained all of its exceptional qualities since its initial launch in 2019. It continues to be a practical and logical choice for a compact SUV, offering the necessary features and spaciousness to accommodate a small family. Venue's reputation for safety makes it a top contender in its category, and its updated appearance will certainly garner even more attention.

