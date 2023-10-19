Tata Organic, a trailblazer in the realm of organic food, is delighted to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with Ambrosia Organic, India's premier and oldest organic farm. This strategic alliance ushers in a new era of excellence in the organic food industry, promising to deliver superior quality organic food products for consumers, and is projected to generate a turnover of over 100 crore rupees.

The union of Tata Organic and Ambrosia Organic is a resounding testament to their collective vision for transforming the organic food sector. Tata Organic, famous for its unwavering dedication to providing top-tier organic products, now partners with Ambrosia Organic, a stalwart in organic farming. Together, they aim to reshape the organic food supply chain, meeting the burgeoning demand for healthier dietary choices.

A spokesperson expressed his enthusiasm for this game-changing alliance, stating, “Our partnership with Ambrosia Organic heralds a new era for Tata Organic. With their extensive experience and unparalleled expertise in organic farming, we are poised to deliver the crème de la crème of organic food products to our cherished consumers. This collaboration positions us to lead the premium organic food market.”

The values and vision of Ambrosia Organic, steeped in a rich legacy of organic farming practices, align seamlessly with Tata Organic's core principles. Representative of Ambrosia Organic, said, “As India's oldest organic farm, we take immense pride in teaming up with Tata Organic to cater to health-conscious consumers. Our combined efforts will yield an extensive array of products, including Jaggery powder, seeds, grains, Black rice, and Pink salt, all produced through sustainable and ethical farming practices.”

This collaboration also lays the foundation for future endeavours, with Tata Organic and Ambrosia Organic planning to venture into the vegetable supply segment. A state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Goa will bolster the production of these premium organic products, meeting the escalating market demand.

Tata Organic, also known as Tatastu Organic Pvt. Ltd., is a pioneer in the organic food industry, steadfast in its commitment to delivering premium quality organic products to consumers. Additinally, it is backed by foreign institutions from London with millions. Through this partnership with Ambrosia Organic, Tata Organic aims to fortify its position in the market while championing sustainable and wholesome food choices. The company's dedication to ethical farming practices and customer satisfaction makes it a trusted name in the organic food sector.

