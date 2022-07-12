TaxGuru launches its official mobile app

When it comes to tax consultations, filing, and more, it’s a must to have an agent who can help better understand the complex system. However, affording one might create a hole in your pocket. To overcome these problems, CA Sandeep Kanoi launched a web portal ‘Taxguru’ few years back, which proved to be pocket friendly as well as user-friendly. Expanding its horizons further, the company has now forayed into the mobile application space with the launch of its first mobile application.

The official app, announced under the same name, is now available for download on the Google Play store. Designed to ease the taxation and consulting process for the common man, the app has almost every feature that the website offers, in a much more organised and systematic manner.

Shedding some light on the same, Kanoi said, "The mobile phone application makes the entire process of surfing the website hassle-free. It enables users to access the Taxguru portal on their mobile phones whenever and wherever they want. It is less time-consuming compared to the portal, and eliminates the users' dependency on their laptops."

Sandeep Kanoi also talked about the idea behind launching this app. About the same, he said, "When we created this platform to help people who find themselves stuck in the complex taxation system, we knew it would be appreciated; but the rate at which we have grown has been overwhelming for us. So to cater to the growing users and their needs, we decided to launch an app."

Besides helping with taxation, the application simplifies various laws relating to direct taxation. It also offers detailed information about indirect taxation and explains company law with the help of finely drafted articles by veterans in the field.

The user can keep himself updated with the latest news about Indian laws as well as the judgements pronounced by respectable courts and tribunals through this application.

Any instructions and circulars issued by CBDT, CBIC, MCA, RBI, ICAI/ ICSI/ CMA, etc are immediately posted on the app, where users can learn, inquire, and comment—thereby enjoying an immersive and interactive experience.

The entire database has been put into categories like "Features Posts’, ‘Latest Posts’, ‘Popular Posts’, and more to make it search engine-friendly.

Other popular features of the app, like tax calculators and rate charts, add to the benefits of this app.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.