TBS Media Awards: Bhawanipur Education Society College as India’s Iconic Brand

The Bhawanipur Education Society College (BESC) is one of the most modern in terms of amenities and one of the most vibrant socio-cultural environments. The college is wired with a hundred per cent electronically empowered classrooms, a library that is stocked to address all intellectual needs of the students, some of the most well-equipped auditoria, sporting and all the other facilities that the students may need – all in the very heart of the city. The college offers a number of undergraduate honours programs in Arts, Commerce, Management and Science, and Post-Graduate degree courses in Commerce and English, offered under the University of Calcutta.

What really sets BESC apart is its holistic approach. It does not believe in restricting young minds to the confines of academic, classroom intensive, assembly-line pedagogy, but seeks their flowering through innumerable co-curricular and extra-curricular activities at the campus which remains its life source. Through seminars, workshops, competitions and cultural shows, the talent of each student finds, “Limitless Possibilities - To Explore, To Collaborate and To Challenge Themselves”.

At a time when start-ups and vocational education are the rages, with young minds taking the plunge to expand the horizons of possibility, the BESC Career Connect courses have been specifically crafted by stalwarts from their respective domains who themselves interact with students and share real-life experiences from the industry aimed at helping students turn their passions into the profession, empowering them to make the transition from the academic campus to the commercial shop floor as seamlessly as possible. Corporate Communications, ACCA, CFP, Cyber Security, Commerce Plus, Stock Market working, E-Learning, Tally, GST, Digital Marketing are among the many subjects that are offered as part of this initiative. Also, Collectives – activities built around core interests – Communication, Photography, Digital Art, Theatre, Performing Arts, Sports & games, debating & elocution have been included.

The pandemic and the forced lockdown have had an irreversible impact on education. As a matter of fact, if one were to look around, anywhere in the world, such a change has already manifested itself and is becoming, what may term, the “new normal”. "Now is the new normal. E-enabled pedagogy will become the norm. Flexibility, leading to ease-of-use, will be the new driver and traditional classroom confinement is set to reduce, with interactivity leading to a better grasping of subject matters by students. The challenge will not only be to make the transition into this technology enriched space, but also to expose students to more real-life situations to further aid the process. The key will be a balance – between yesterday’s experience and tomorrow’s tech-savviness. At BESC, there has already been a head start in reimagining education as it were, suffice to say, the future will only see us integrate the innovations that we have begun. "- Miraj D Shah, Vice Chairman, The Bhawanipur Education Society College.

BESC finetuned its operations – the average duration of classes was reworked to realistically address the issue of attention spans. Faculty members were encouraged to create video summaries. Recorded talks by industry and domain experts are being used as teaching aids to further bolster the process. As the recorded instructions are made freely accessible online, individual students can now approach the course materials at the pace that best suits them.

The Bhawanipur Education Society College (BESC) has always ridden the tech-wave uniquely spearheading this change with its e-enabled campus and total online backup. This has been done keeping in view the mental needs and the stress levels of the students who have been provided with regular counselling and psychosomatic support, offered by professionals.

Mr Miraj D. Shah, the Vice Chairman of the institution says, “At the Bhawanipur Education Society College, we take pride in having touched lives and transforming them. BESC is much more than an institution. It is much more than a campus that is future proof in terms of technology with infrastructure that is cutting edge. BESC is also much more than the excellent quality of its faculties and the achievements of its students. As parents, we are custodians of young minds. For Students, we are the litmus. For Society we are creators of human wealth. – BESC is a way of life. Join us as we touch tomorrow.”

The Brand Story acknowledges the excellent efforts of Bhawanipur Education Society College in redefining the education industry. Mr Abhay Kaushik, Editor in Chief and Director, The Brand Story said, “BESC has always helped in bringing out the best in students by encouraging them to dream the most exuberant, most outrageous, most audacious dreams while also securing them in the knowledge that the college will back it to the hilt as they go about achieving them. The contribution of BESC is unparalleled in innovating and developing the education industry. The Brand Story is proud to honour the Bhawanipur Education Society as India’s Iconic Brand.”

