TBS Media Recognises Fortinet as the Most Trusted Brand in Cybersecurity

TBS Media – The Brand Story organised the Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2022, a congregation of India’s best brands to recognize those that have done remarkable work in their respective industry. The 2022 edition focused primarily on business leadership challenges and also recognized brands that overcame these challenges innovatively and inclusively. TBS Media – The Brand Story is one of India’s top brand rating companies that showcase the unique stories of brands that propel the country’s growth. Fortinet was recognized as India’s Most Admirable Brand at the Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2022.

Fortinet is an industry leader that is leading the evolution of converged networking and security solutions. Its Security Mesh Architecture is designed to create a collaborative ecosystem of security tools with a portfolio of more than 50 security and networking technologies—the largest in the industry— that are designed from the ground up to interoperate—share threat intelligence, correlate data, and automatically respond to threats as a single, coordinated system. The Fortinet Security Fabric delivers security without compromise to address the most critical security challenges, whether in networking, application, cloud, or mobile environments. Fortinet ranks number one in security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 500,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses.

The Fortinet Security Fabric is at the heart of Fortinet’s security strategy. It is a platform organically built around FortiOS a common operating system and management framework to enable broad visibility, seamless integration and interoperability between critical security elements, granular control and automation. Fortinet’s Security Processors (SPUs) radically increase the speed, scale, efficiency and value of Fortinet solutions while greatly improving user experience, reducing footprint and power requirements. From entry-level to high-end solutions, SPU-powered Fortinet appliances deliver superior Security Compute Ratings versus industry alternatives.

Fortinet’s advanced networking, and connectivity solutions offer much broader protection, integration, and automation than competitors’ offerings. The Security Fabric enables organisations to achieve the outcomes of their digital innovation without compromise by delivering a true cybersecurity platform that provides broad visibility and protection of the entire digital attack surface to better manage risk; integrated solutions that reduce management complexity and share threat intelligence, and automated self-healing networks with Al-driven security for fast and efficient operations.

Fortinet is the only security leader to develop and build custom security processing unit (SPU) technology that offers the best price/performance and value in the industry with high Security Compute Ratings. Each day Fortinet’s FortiGuard Labs uses one of the most effective and proven artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) systems in the industry to process and analyse more than 100 billion events daily, sending actionable real-time threats intelligence to customers. The combination of FortiOS, purpose-built SPU technology, and AI-powered threat intelligence showcases the Fortinet commitment to cybersecurity innovation and excellence.

The services of Fortinet attract the largest enterprises, service providers, and government organisations around the world. It is a channel-centric company with a large, global network of trusted advisors that customers can rely on to secure their digital transformation and strategically drive their business growth. The Fortinet Engage Partner Program is designed to help partners build a valuable, highly-differentiated security practice that leverages the industry’s best solutions to drive customer success.

The brand’s innovations are rooted in over two decades of prioritising research and development. That commitment is reflected in an expansive patent portfolio. With 1,255 awarded patents and another 254 pending, Fortinet not only boasts more patented technology in the industry but more than most of its competitors combined. Fortinet has broadly patented all the fundamental elements of modern-day network security. This includes the convergence of networking and security, endpoint protection, SD-WAN, ZTNA, NAC, Switches, SASE, and other aspects of the Fortinet Security Fabric platform.

The brand delivers high-performance network security solutions that protect networks, users, and data worldwide from today’s continually evolving threats. The broad portfolio of top-rated solutions and centralised management enables security consolidation and delivers a simplified, end-to-end security infrastructure. For the third year in a row, Fortinet has been named in the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure. The Gartner Customers’ Choice distinction is based on vendor ratings provided by verified end-user professionals across a variety of industries and from locations around the world. The distinction takes into account both the number of end-user reviews and the overall ratings score a vendor receives from those users.

Dr Abhay Kaushik, Editor in Chief and Director, TBS Media - The Brand Story said, “Fortinet’s Security Fabric places security everywhere it’s needed, anywhere in the network, even as users, devices, and applications multiply and become more mobile.. The brand is an industry leader in offering the best networking security solutions that are most deployed, most patented, and most validated.” TBS Media – The Brand Story is proud to honour Fortinet Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. as India’s Most Admirable Brand.

“Fortinet is honoured to be recognised as India’s Most Admirable Brand. We believe that Fortinet's robust and fully integrated networking and security capabilities, our high visibility in the market, and our consistently high customer ratings all contribute to our leadership position. Many customers across various industries have adopted Fortinet solutions for their hyperscale and hybrid environments and their decision is a sign of trust in our commitment to supporting today’s most demanding security and networking needs” said Vishak Raman, Vice President of Sales, India, SAARC and SEA at Fortinet.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.