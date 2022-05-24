TBS Media – The Brand Story awards Pathkind Diagnostics as India’s leading brand

Pathkind Diagnostics gets awarded as India’s Leading Brand at the Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2022 organized by the TBS Media – The Brand Story.

TBS Media – The Brand Story organized the Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2022 for honouring brands that have done inspiring work in their respective fields. The 2022 edition focused on business leadership challenges and honoured the brands that have successfully overcome these challenges innovatively and inclusively. TBS Media – The Brand Story is India’s top brand rating and listing company that works to honour brands that propel the country’s growth. Pathkind Diagnostics was awarded as India’s Leading Brand at the Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2022.

Pathkind Diagnostics is promoted by the promoters of Mankind Pharma and Mr Sanjeev Vashishta to bridge the gap between the demand and supply of superior quality diagnostics services using automated platforms/ technologies from the best technology providers in the country. It makes high-quality diagnostic services accessible to all at affordable prices while reaching out to the masses and taking the lab closer to their homes thereby reducing turnaround time and facilitating prompt reporting of tests and initiating early treatment. The brand works to make superior quality diagnostics services accessible to people at the grassroots even in tier 2/3 towns.

Each and every lab is manned by qualified, skilled and trained MD Doctors (Pathologists, Biochemists, Microbiologists, Molecular-biologists). This is quite relevant given the fact that in our country there are around 125000 labs but fewer than 15000 qualified M.D-Pathologists/ Biochemists/ Microbiologists (Doctors). Entrepreneurs with a proven track record and management of Senior Business Leaders/Professionals work to make this brand a success. The leadership team has a collective experience of over 200 years in successfully running Healthcare/ Diagnostics businesses in India and other countries.

The company is empowered with an IT-enabled smart network of over 80 Labs and 2000+ Collection Centres. It has kept its mission as: “To be a Trusted Brand having Pan-India footprint, making Superior Quality Diagnostics Services Accessible to the masses at Affordable Price through Innovative means”. The brand is committed to “walking the talk” by making diagnostics services accessible right up to the last mile, to enable quick turnaround time and starting the treatment at an early stage.

The brand works consistently towards reaching out to the masses with superior quality diagnostics services even in the smaller towns/ hinterland that do not have quality labs. All the national chains have CCs and they are taking samples to large cities. Pathkind Diagnostic also has a very strong team of more than 100+ MD Pathologists, Microbiologists, Molecular Biologists, Cytogeneticists and Biochemists who are supported by highly skilled scientific/ technical staff. At the Labs, each report is reviewed twice before final certification and release. In India, not even 20% people have given their samples for testing in the labs though 70% of the clinical decisions are taken by the doctors after looking at the diagnostics reports. If we have to reduce the burden of patients in the hospitals which as such is a very expensive proposition; it is imperative that the masses should be educated about the virtues of getting regular tests done for their well being. Pathkind team works on creating a highly enabling eco-system to reach out to the masses through camps telling them about the virtues of staying healthy thereby saving a huge amount on treatment to the exchequer, combating loss of productivity by falling sick through investing a small amount in preventive health check-up.

The brand conducts hundreds of continuing medical education programs (CMEPs) and webinars for the doctors/ prescribers making them aware of the new tests and technologies which would augment their treatment modalities. Services spanning across specialities including Biochemistry & Immunoassay, Haematology, Serology and all the way up to Histopathology, Micro Biology, High-end Molecular Biology (including Sanger Sequencers, NGS), Cytogenetics, Flow Cytometry are available under one roof at Pathkind. The Prescribers/Doctors have direct access to Lab Heads, Heads of Departments so that they are in a position to discuss the reports about any patient to be able to figure out the right prognosis and dispense prompt and right treatment.

All the Labs at Pathkind are enrolled in external quality assurance programs and follow the guidelines of NABL and CAP. In less than four years of operations, 13 labs have received accreditation from NABL, which is the top body in the country and many labs are in the process of getting accredited. The brand is committed to providing the best quality services and has a dedicated QA team, focusing on ensuring that the best practices and quality norms are adhered to at all times. The company abides by the commitment to delivering accurate and timely reports to all customers at all times.

Pathkind has an impressive network of state-of-the-art laboratories and collection centres across 23 States & Union Territories of India. Over the next 12 months, it will expand its operations in the remaining states, thereafter having a pan India presence with labs and collection centres. It will be found in every nook and corner of the country for making superior quality diagnostics services at an affordable price. The brand also aspires to have 200+ Labs & over 5000 Collection Centres over the next 3-5 years across the length & breadth of the country & few select markets internationally.

Dr Abhay Kaushik, Founder and Editor in Chief, TBS Media - The Brand Story said, “Pathkind Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd. is one of the most trusted brands when it comes to diagnostic tests and services. The brand’s commitment to making superior quality diagnostics services accessible to everyone at affordable prices is commendable.” TBS Media - The Brand Story is proud to honour the Pathkind Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd as India’s Leading Brand. Website - www.thebrandstory.co.in

