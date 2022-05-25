TBS Media-The Brand Story Media recognized Dolo-650 as India’s leading brand

Dolo-650 manufactured & marketed by Micro Labs Ltd. gets recognized as India’s Leading Brand at the Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2022 organized by The Brand Story.

Dolo-650 manufactured & marketed by Micro Labs Ltd. gets recognized as India’s Leading Brand at the Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2022 organized by The Brand Story.

TBS Media – The Brand Story organised the Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2022, a congregation of India’s best brands to recognize those that have done remarkable work in their respective industry. The 2022 edition focused primarily on business leadership challenges and also recognized brands that overcame these challenges innovatively and inclusively. TBS Media – The Brand Story is one of India’s top brand rating companies that showcases the unique stories of brands that propel the country’s growth. Dolo-650 by Micro Labs was recognized as India’s Leading Brand at the Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2022.

One of the most widely prescribed medications, Dolo-650, is manufactured & marketed by Micro Labs and is used for treating fever and pain. Dolo-650 is safe to use tablets within the recommended dosage prescribed by a physician.

In the crowded paracetamol 500 mg market, Dolo-650, which contains 650 mg paracetamol was launched to fill the need gap in management of fever. Benefits of Dolo-650 in managing fever was soon realised by clinicians and thus the brand started garnering huge prescriptions. Huge prescription support from doctors, consistent quality and marketing efforts has made Dolo-650 a household brand in India.

Micro Labs Limited which markets & manufactures Dolo-650, is a multi-faceted healthcare organization with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and R&D centres that are at par with international standards. The company is backed by a strong distribution network and path-breaking research that has placed the brand as India’s fast-growing transnational healthcare organization. Micro Labs is into the manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products and APIs. Along with Dolo-650, some other products that it sells include Amlong, Lubrex, Diapride, Vildapride, Olmat, Avas, Tripride, Bactoclav, Tenepride-M & Arbitel.

There are multiple reasons for the success of Brand Dolo-650.

· Prescription focus and prescription support from doctors all across the country.

· Quality of the product – Consistently being upgraded.

· Inception of a platform “Fever Foundation” for doctors across India to address the issues related to fever and fever management.

· Science driven brand promotion – Books / CMEs / Conference through Fever Foundation

· Consistency in communication

· Unparalleled passion for the brand across all at Micro Labs

· Flawless execution of the given strategies by our Field force starting from Managers to MRs.

· Ability of the supply chain and manufacturing team and all departments who could scale up the production as per demand.

During the pandemic, Dolo-650 not only helped provide better relief to patients but also created awareness about COVID vaccine by putting up several Patient education Q & A posters in vaccination centres across India.

Dr Abhay Kaushik, Editor in Chief and Founder TBS Media - The Brand Story said, “Dolo-650 by Micro Labs is one of the well-known brands across the country for its healing properties and also occupies a leading position in the market. The way this reliable and affordable brand has relieved many people from the effects of fever and body pains is nothing short of amazing.” TBS Media – The Brand Story is proud to honour Dolo-650 as India’s Leading Brand. Website - www.thebrandstory.co.in

