TCL inspiring greatness: Becomes a global leader in manufacturing TV units

Notable Milestones

-TCL achieved USD 30 billion in the first three quarters of 2021

- In the year 2017 TCL started developing the Mini LED Technology and in the year 2018-19, it showcased the world’s first Mini LED at IFA

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

- In 2020 TCL accounted for over 90% of Mini LED sales globally

- In the year 2021 TCL introduced C825 which was India’s first Mini LED QLED 4K Android TV

A global consumer electronics brand, TCL ranks number two globally in the TV panel and LCD TV market share. It has also clocked USD 30 billion during the first three quarters of the year 2021. The brand plans to revolutionize the TV sector in India and across the globe by enhancing its R&D capabilities in terms of display tech, smart manufacturing and artificial intelligence. TCL showcased the thinnest 8K Mini LED TV prototype along with other QLED TVs, mobile devices and smart home appliances at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). With the launch of several smart TVs that come equipped with state-of-the-art features like Quantum Dot, Dolby Atmos, Full Array Local Dimming, Far-field, AI x IoT, and much more, the brand has completely transformed the TV viewing experience for users, and that too, without burning a hole in their pockets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

TCL achieved USD 30 billion in the first three quarters of 2021

The Mini LED Leader- Technology Know-How

Backed by advanced technological attributes like Mini LED, TCL’s premium range of TV offers viewers a photo-realistic visual experience, allowing them to watch their favourite shows and movies in a more immersive manner. TCL plans to take home theatre experience to a whole new level with revolutionary technology in TV models. It is continuously working with its strategic partners to bring innovations in the areas like colour, contrast, and clarity. While the Quantum Dot technology offers more colours, the Mini LED backlight technology ensures the customers enjoy more contrast. The new HDR standards and higher display resolutions like 8K offers more clarity. On top of this, the hands-free voice controlling feature enables users to flip through the channels through straightforward voice commands even while doing house chores and other activities. These features make home entertainment seamless, which was not possible with TVs a few years ago.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

And that’s not it!

Continuous Investments in R&D

TCL is continuously and strategically investing in research and development. It believes that in order to have a leading-edge over other brands and to meet the expectations of today’s dynamic consumers’ continuous development and innovations is impertinent. The brand has over 79,708 patents under its name of which almost 53% are Asian patents. In the year 2020 TCL’s overall R&D investment accounted for 96.4 billion and the brand plans to increase its investment in the R&D sector year on year. As a part of the growth strategy, TCL has set up its biggest overseas panel factory in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh that would soon commence the production of LED TV panels in the month of May this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Global Brand Building

As a leading consumer electronics brand, TCL has now established its footprint in the global market. Enhancing entertainment happens to be a core goal of the brand and to achieve this, they have partnered with multiple sports and cultural organizations intending to deliver outstanding entertainment. TCL aspires to bring people together from across the globe as a part of their growing global community. It has officially sponsored events like FIBA Basketball World Cup (2019), CONMEBOL Copa América Brasil Football (2019) and more. It has also partnered with Sunrisers Hyderabad, a major team of the Indian Premier League consecutively for 3 times.

Technologies to Look Forward to From TCL

TCL has already disrupted the TV industry with the launch of Mini LED backlight technology and adding further to its innovations the brand has a technologically advanced product line up including the video call camera TV, GentleCool range of air conditioners with 5-step air purification technology, washing machines featuring hot water wash that delivers germs and bacteria-free laundry, soundbar that delivers immersive audio experience and more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a nutshell

With innovation at the forefront, TCL has constantly launched ground-breaking intelligent devices over the years at affordable price points, bringing more and more people to the digital ecosystem and making their lives more connected. These brand offerings underline its vision to innovate consumers' lives and help them become smarter at every point possible.