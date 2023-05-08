Teachmint Launches Changemakers to Recognise K-12 School Leaders

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India

Teachmint, the creator of the Integrated School Platform, today announced the launch of Changemakers - a pan-India initiative to recognize leaders in the K-12 education ecosystem. It is a first-of-its-kind initiative which aims to celebrate path-breaking individuals that set new standards in education, introduced innovative practices and paved the way for others to follow. Strengthening our education infrastructure with the power of technology is the most certain way of empowering educators and learners to achieve more. However, the ecosystem has no industry-level recognition for the school leaders who are enabling this change and making India’s schools future-ready. Through Changemakers, Teachmint has launched the Indian K-12 ecosystem’s first initiative focused on the growth and achievements of principals, administrators and school leaders at all levels. Launching the initiative, Payoj Jain, Chief Product Officer - Teachmint said, “Principals, administrative heads and school management are the backbone of the Indian K-12 education ecosystem. They lay the silent foundation of our nation and enable holistic development of students. Teachmint Changemakers is our endeavor to shine light on the contribution and accomplishments of K-12 educators who work tirelessly to transform education. We believe their stories will continue to inspire the next generation of educators to create future ready schools and enable better learning outcomes for all.” With Changemakers, Teachmint aims to create the largest repository of stories showing how educators through visionary leadership, personalized learning methodologies, integration of technology and other innovative practices have transformed the learning experience. School leaders, students, parents, teachers and others can all share their experiences and nominate their Changemakers through a simple form on the micro-site, https://changemakers.teachmint.com/ This is Teachmint’s second significant initiative to recognize the contributions of educators in the Indian K-12 ecosystem. The company had launched its “Teacher of the Year” awards in August 2021 - India’s first awards that recognized the growth and achievements of teachers at all levels. For more information about Changemakers, please visit https://changemakers.teachmint.com/

About TeachmintTeachmint is an education infrastructure startup and the creator of the Integrated School Platform, an all-in-one school digitization solution. We have enabled millions of educators and thousands of schools to create global, future-ready classrooms with our proprietary technology and school software solutions. Today, Teachmint is available in 20+ Indian and International languages and has served 2 crore+ users from 30+ countries through its platform.Teachmint’s flagship product, the Integrated School Platform, empowers every stakeholder of the school with its one-stop solution equipped with advanced administrator tools, a modern learning management system, premium learning content, and a unique all-in-one fee payment solution. We believe that the right integration of technology can help school leaders unlock the highest potential of their institutes and bring the best out of their teachers, students and even drive better parent engagement.Ranked on the 2023 LinkedIn Top Companies List in India, Teachmint was founded in 2020 and is backed by leading investors such as Rocketship.vc, Lightspeed, Learn Capital, Goodwater Capital, Vulcan Capital, Better Capital, CM Ventures, Epiq Capital and Titan Capital.

Jaslein Mahil, Teachmint, jaslein@teachmint.com, +91-7837021654

