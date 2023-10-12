Team Marksmen Network’s Influential Leaders of India 2023 spotlights leaders at the vanguard of change

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9: Down the ages in the chronicles of human history, the wisdom of the leader remains as strong as ever. In some cultures, even today, we turn to mystical figures like shamans for solutions, no matter how improbable it might seem, since we approach it from a place of belief in their ability to deliver at all times. Leaders remain talismanic figures at the heart of the modern-day culture, and Team Marksmen Network’s Influential Leaders of India 2023 focused on decoding the nature of leadership, and celebrating those that have made a difference for industry and society alike.

The event, held on 27th September 2023 in Mumbai, delved deep into the minds of leaders and mulled such topics as the nature of new-age leadership, how startups must think outside the valuation box, the criticality of leading with purpose, integrity, and empathy; and how to set about building high-performance teams that remain resilient in the face of adversity.

This exclusive platform saw an array of industry experts and visionaries take the stage to offer diverse perspectives, which included Dr. Kiran Bedi, IPS (Retd), Former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry; Mayank Kumar, Co-founder & MD, upGrad;

Vikram Gupta, Founder, and Managing Partner, IvyCap Ventures Advisors Pvt Ltd.,

Deep Narayan Mukherjee, Partner & Associate Director, BCG; Mainak Dhar, Bestselling Author and VP & Managing Director, Kimberly-Clark South Asia; Rohit Pathak, CEO, Birla Copper (Hindalco); Satish Sundaresan, VP- Global Strategy and Managing Director, Elektrobit India; Sebi Joseph, President, Otis India; Suresh Kalra, President Asia and Managing Director – India, hubergroup; Saurabh Chandra, Managing Director, BCG Platinion; and Kishore Kumar Poludasu, Managing Director & CEO, SBI General Insurance.

The event was also witness to an exclusive recognition ceremony, that lauded the accomplishments of the Influential Leaders of India 2023. Rather than simply treading their way through possibilities and complexities and accepting it as it is, these leaders have broadened their approach, experimenting with a view to realising potentially outsized payoffs. The felicitation ceremony deservedly put these captains of industry in the spotlight, and showcased their achievements to a gathering of industry experts. This unique research-based initiative was shaped by insights gleaned from an industry-wide consumer study conducted by LeadCap Ventures.

Those recognised in a glittering recognition ceremony included:

Ajay Khanna, Senior Vice President & Managing Director, Herbalife

Anil Bhatia, Vice President and Managing Director, Emerson India

Ashok Kumar Todi, Chairman, Lux Industries

Chander Agarwal, Managing Director, TCI Express

Deepak Dhar, Founder & Group CEO - Banijay Asia & Endemol Shine India

Dr. Om Manchanda, Managing Director, Dr Lal PathLabs

G Raghavan, Managing Director, Kaer

Kishore Kumar Poludasu, MD & CEO, SBI General Insurance

Mahendra Shah, Chairman & MD, V-Trans (India) Limited

Mahesh Kumar Agrawal, CEO & Co-Founder, Areteans

Mainak Dhar, Bestselling Author and VP & Managing Director, Kimberly-Clark South Asia

Mayank Kumar, Co-founder & MD, upGrad

Pritish Chatterjee, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Savera Auto Comps Pvt Ltd

Pulkit Seth, Vice Chairman, Pearl Global Industries Ltd

Rajendra Agarwal, Managing Director & Mentor, Donear Group - India’s leading Lifestyle & Fashion House

Rakesh Bhutoria, Managing Director & Investment Committee Member, BanyanTree Private Equity

Rohit Pathak, CEO, Birla Copper (Hindalco)

Sanjay Gupta, Managing Director, NICE

Sanjeev Rao, CEO, Being Human Clothing

Sarita Das, Co-Founder & Director, 3SC Solutions

Satish Sundaresan, VP - Global Strategy and Managing Director, Elektrobit India

Saurabh Chandra, Managing Director, BCG Platinion

Sebi Joseph, President, Otis India

Sriram Natarajan, President, Quinte Financial Technologies Inc.

Supriya Badve, Executive Director, Belrise Industries Limited

Suresh Kalra, President Asia and Managing Director – India, hubergroup

Vikram Gupta, Founder, and Managing Partner, IvyCap Ventures Advisors

Sharing his thoughts at the commencement of the ceremony, Rajesh Khubchandani, Co-Founder and CEO, Team Marksmen Network, said, “While leaders might be born, the art of leadership can be honed. Watching the Influential Leaders of India 2023 take the stage, I realised that if we demonstrate the courage to try new, unexpected moves, we can start to make a difference in our lives and that of others. Even the most incremental shifts can have unexpected ripple effects that are felt down the line. So think big, even if you start small, and in time, you too can have made an outsized difference to industry and society.”

This industry-centric platform was conceptualised and executed by Team Marksmen, who leverage an array of formats, such as Roundtables, Summits & Conferences, Workshops, and Recognition Ceremonies, the organisation empowers industry leaders by providing them with insights, ideas, and opportunities that fit their unique industry and context.

Team Marksmen has successfully executed more than 40+ events with 500+ domestic and international B2B and B2C brands, helping businesses across industries create opportunities to engage audiences through on-ground and virtual experiences.

To know more about the event and other such unique initiatives, visit www.teammarksmen.com or write to us at contact@teammarksmen.com.

