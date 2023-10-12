Team Marksmen Network’s Most Innovative Companies of India 2023 highlights organisations at the cutting edge

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9: India is, and always has, been at the center stage of some great innovations - be it the digit ‘0’ by Aryabhatta or the contribution towards astrology and technology. The recent success of the indigenously powered Chandrayaan-3 mission is ample evidence of this. It reminds us that innovation is not limited to those in the western world with an abundance of resources, but that it can be achieved by those with creative thinking and a will to overcome all odds. It underscores the importance of being open to diverse perspectives and embracing unconventional ideas, an ethos that was embodied amply at the inaugural edition of Team Marksmen Network’s Most Innovative Companies of India 2023.

The event, held on 27th September 2023 in Mumbai, delved deep into the minds of leaders and reveals stories unheard of, revealing answers to some of the most fundamental questions of our times, such as the criticality of leading with purpose, integrity, and empathy; or building high-performance teams that remain resilient in the face of adversity, and going so far as mulling over the very essence of new-age leadership.

India, with its rich history, diverse culture, and vast talent pool, has become a global hub for innovation. From pioneering advances in information technology to breakthroughs in pharmaceuticals, Indian innovators have consistently made their mark on the world stage. With this in mind, this industry-centric platform showcased how innovation is being harnessed to create cutting-edge, inclusive change that reshapes the fabric of industry and society.

This exclusive platform saw speakers ponder the impact of tech-enabled innovation on the consumer landscape, how to foster a culture of innovation across the breadth of an organisation, and how innovations are reshaping the face of India as we know it today, with the speaker lineup including Nikhil Malhotra, Chief Innovation Officer, Tech Mahindra; Satyen Kumar Jadeja, Technology Leader, IBM India and South Asia; Nikita Rana, Founder, Spotlight; Abhay Tandon, Digital Innovation Officer, TVS Motor Company; Bhuvaneshwari Cheruvu, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Areteans; Dr. Richard Lobo, Head Innovation, Tata Chemicals; Sumant Sood, Head Innovation, Titan Company Limited; Satish Satyarthi, Chief Innovation & R&D Officer, Eureka Forbes Limited; and Shri. Sumnesh Joshi, Deputy Director General (Joint Secretary Level), Ministry of Communications and IT, Government of India.

The event was also witness to an exclusive recognition ceremony, that put the Most Innovative Companies of India 2023 front and center. This celebration of remarkable companies spanned pioneering conglomerates to disruptive startups that exemplify the spirit of innovation; driving change, leveraging technology, and creating value for all stakeholders. These organisations have been pushing boundaries, inspiring change, and redefining industries, and their achievements were rightly lauded by an audience of industry leaders. This unique research-based initiative was shaped by insights gleaned from an industry-wide consumer study conducted by LeadCap Ventures.

Those recognised in a glittering recognition ceremony included:

boAt Lifestyle

Bridgestone

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited

Eureka Forbes Limited

Gigabyte Technology India Pvt Ltd

Godrej Appliances

HDFC Life GEM Program

ICL - Growing Solutions India

Nureca Ltd

Poona Shims Private Limited

State Bank of India

TATA CHEMICALS LIMITED

Tech Mahindra

TIRTH AGRO TECHNOLOGY PRIVATE LIMITED (SHAKTIMAN)

Titan Company Limited

VistaPrint India

WINDCARE INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED

Offering his thoughts on the sidelines of the event, Sharad Gupta, Co-Founder, Team Marksmen Network, said, “Innovation is a free bird flitting across industry horizons, knowing no boundaries and not bound by human limitations. Innumerable times, the human spirit has proven that if you can dare to dream it, you can accomplish it. Whether it's in the bustling streets of Mumbai or the tech corridors of Bangalore, from New York to New Delhi, innovation is the driving force behind progress. Those recognised as Most Innovative Companies of India 2023 epitomise a culture of creativity and collaboration across the nation, embracing the spirit of India-centric innovation as a source of inspiration. We salute their spirit, and hope it serves to be inspirational for others of their ilk."

This industry-centric platform was conceptualised and executed by Team Marksmen, who leverage an array of formats, such as Roundtables, Summits & Conferences, Workshops, and Recognition Ceremonies, the organisation empowers industry leaders by providing them with insights, ideas, and opportunities that fit their unique industry and context.

Team Marksmen has successfully executed more than 25 events with 300+ domestic and international B2B and B2C brands, helping businesses across industries create opportunities to engage audiences through on-ground and virtual experiences.

To know more about the event and other such unique initiatives, visit www.teammarksmen.com or write to us at contact@teammarksmen.com.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!