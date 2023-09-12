Techensglobal Pvt. Ltd. Aids Businesses in India with DPDP Gap Assessment and Compliance Implementation

[Bengaluru, India] – Techensglobal Pvt. Ltd., a leading technology services company, is pleased to announce that it is now providing services to help customers in India with Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act 2023 gap assessment, compliance implementation, and a variety of cyber security technology controls to ensure privacy protection and protection from cyber-attacks.

The DPDP Act 2023 is a landmark legislation that aims to protect the privacy of individuals by regulating the processing of personal data and imposing strict penalties for non-compliance. As the act has come into force, it is mandatory for all organizations operating in India to ensure compliance with its provisions.

Techensglobal has a team of highly skilled professionals who are well-versed with the requirements of the DPDP Act 2023 and are equipped to provide comprehensive services to help companies in India navigate the complexities of the new law. The services offered by Techensglobal include:

DPDP Gap Assessment: A comprehensive assessment of an organization’s existing data protection practices, policies, and procedures to identify any gaps or areas of non-compliance with the DPDP Act 2023.

DPDP Compliance Implementation: Assistance in developing and implementing a robust data protection framework that complies with all the requirements of the DPDP Act 2023.

Cyber Security Technology Controls: Implementation of various cyber security technology controls such as firewalls, intrusion detection systems, and encryption to ensure the privacy and protection of personal data.

“With the enforcement of the DPDP Act 2023, it is crucial for organizations in India to ensure compliance with the new law to avoid hefty penalties and reputational damage. Our team of experts at Techensglobal are committed to helping businesses in India achieve compliance with the DPDP Act 2023 and implement robust cyber security controls to protect their personal data,” said Mr. Jamsheer, CTO of Techensglobal Pvt. Ltd.

Who can Benefit?

Large Enterprises, SMEs, Government Organizations, Financial Institutions, Healthcare Providers, And More

About Techensglobal Pvt. Ltd.

Techensglobal Pvt. Ltd. is a technology services company that provides a range of services including IT consulting, Managed Services, and cyber security solutions to businesses worldwide. With a team of highly skilled professionals and a strong track record of delivering successful projects, Techensglobal is committed to helping its clients achieve their business objectives and ensuring the security and privacy of their data.

