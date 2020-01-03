Technological innovation is at the core of OPPO’s future plans

brand-stories

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 14:39 IST

A brand that values technological innovation and quality more than anything else—we are talking about none other than OPPO. The tech giant recently held its OPPO Inno Day at its headquarters in Shenzhen, China, laying out the futuristic offerings it has in store for its consumers. Showcasing a range of smartphones, headphones, smart watches, and AR glasses, this presentation was all about breaking barriers through technology.

At the Inno Day, OPPO showcased the concept of intelligent connectivity which consisted of four key parts, including the convergence of technology and service, the convergence of organization, the convergence of culture and the convergence of technology, arts and humanities.

Major focus was given to the implementation of 5G through three key factors: remaining committed to their core technology, creating a multi-portal eco-system of intelligent devices with smartphone surveying as the key gateway and rethinking user service to optimise its content and service offerings.

A brand that has 40,000 employees in 40 countries with six research institutions and four R&D centres, OPPO runs more than 150 tests its smartphones before they reach to the consumers. This not only dictates a strict adherence to quality, but also a penchant for creating the ultimate user experience for millions of its consumers worldwide.

In this video, tech influencer Siddharth Sharma takes you through the OPPO headquarters with exclusive insights into its manufacturing process. All you smartphone lovers, this is a sneak peek that you simply cannot miss!