Techugo bridges gap between clients & investors: Helps raise $869 mn in one year

India, 18th April, 2022: Techugo, an award winning app development company has successfully bridged the gap between clients and investors, by helping them raise $869 million in a year. With a brood of Mobile App & Website Developers, Techugo has crafted 750+ dreams in the form of successful digital businesses. From establishing startups' foundation to enabling tech-savvy sustainable businesses, Techugo has helped over 27 products to scoop total funding of $869 Million from their own network of investors including Venture Capitals, Incubators, Angel Investors, YC Combinators and much more.

With the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the possibilities that mobile apps have introduced seem like an endless road. Enabling this progressive technology, Techugo has been catering to its elite clientele for 7+ years.

From enhanced brand awareness to boosted sales to streamlined internal workflows, every activity is glued via app development that further brews success. From Global 2000 companies, Fortune 500 companies, Unicorns Startups, to celebrities like Xenia Ghali and Scott McGillivray, Techugo experts have collaborated & delivered exceptional results to global visionaries.

Techugo turned ideas into gold by not only delivering their best digital services leveraged with modern technology but also building a solid foundation for these businesses by raising millions.

A glimpse of Techugo’s finest apps that raised remarkable funds:

Truefan

Truefan is a top-notch platform that connects fans with biggest Bollywood celebrities and has raised about $4.3 million in funding.

VerSe Innovation

This famous brand is a parent company of several successful apps like DailyHunt & Josh. With Techugo as its Technology Partner, the company has become one of the most prominent single fundraising startups in the past year, acquiring funding of $1.5 billion.

Gyan Dairy

Gyan Fresh app is like the jewel in the crown that has worked as constant support for customers to get dairy products delivered at their doorstep! The digital onboarding led to its fascinating turnover of INR 15 billion, skyrocketing the growth in no time.

Browzly

Browzly reading app helps teachers and parents monitor and motivate their students’ independent reading practice and is proven to improve reading engagement by 3x. It’s a database management platform for librarians that also enables students to keep track of the availability of books/borrow/returns/exchanges.

Undoubtedly, e-learning app development is a rising trend, and Browzly is a top-notch example of the domain emphasizing virtual learning.

AVA

AVA turned out to be a perfect AI-based solution for users to control their indoor gardens, which bagged funding of $2.3 million.

Book My Jet

Techugo is a technology partner with Book My Jet- one of the most successful aviation services providers to domestic and international passengers, covering 20k destinations worldwide.

TagMango

The platform is all about creator-audience interaction that helps build meaningful interactions, and Techugo has played a massive role in locking INR 55 million of funding for the app.

TheaCare

Techugo created this multiple award-winning mobile app that supports overall female well-being. During this healthcare app development, our goal was to integrate technical superiority so that the platform delivers long-term, goal-based care for women’s mental & hormonal needs.

Lifology

Featured in Fortune India, it's the Guinness World Record Winning Guidance App for parents' personalized guidance. Techugo collaborated with Lifology to change the fortune of children across the globe.

Techugo is a hub of technocrats and can turn the rollercoaster ride into a smooth one for entrepreneurs that want to seek excellence and brand awareness via their products or services.

